Sheriff vs KI Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2023

Sheriff will welcome KI to the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

The first leg in the Faroe Islands last week ended in a 1-1 draw, with Patrick da Silva's 52nd-minute opener for KI being canceled out by Jerome Ngom Mbekeli's 73rd-minute strike.

Both teams are assured of a place in a UEFA competition this season. The winner stays in the Europa League and the loser will be transferred to the UEFA Europa Conference League. The hosts have already made history and will be the first team from the Faroe Islands to play in the group stage of a UEFA competition.

The hosts played in the Faroe Islands Premier League on Sunday against Streymur. They returned to winning ways after four games in all competitions with a 3-2 home victory.

The visitors played in the Moldovan Super Liga on Sunday against Milsani, suffering a 2-0 away loss. They qualified through the playoff for the Europa League last season and will look to do the same here.

Sheriff vs KI Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. It was their first meeting against a team from the Faroe Islands and a Moldovan team for the hosts and visitors respectively.

The hosts have a 100% record at home in the European qualifiers this season. The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in seven games thus far, with that defeat coming in an away game.

Sheriff have a 100% record at home in all competitions as well, keeping three clean sheets in four games.

The visitors have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, although they are unbeaten in the last three games.

Sheriff vs KI Prediction

The Yellow-Blacks have enjoyed a 100% record at home this season and have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 home games in European qualifiers. They are strong favorites at home. Nonetheless, they have drawn their last two games in Europa League qualifiers, so they will need to produce a much-improved performance in this match.

The last two games in European qualifiers for the visitors have gone into extra-time and, with the two teams tied on aggregate score, this match might also be determined in extra time or penalties.

They have won just two of their last 11 away games in the qualifiers and might struggle in this match. With that in mind, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheriff 2-1 KI

Sheriff vs KI Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheriff to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Henrique Luvannor to score or assist any time - Yes