Sheriff vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Sheriff will entertain Manchester United at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on matchday two of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts kicked off their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Omonia Nicosia. Ibrahim Akanbi Rasheed, Iyayi Believe Atiemwen and Mouhamed Diop scored for Sheriff.

Meanwhile, United fell to a 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad in their campaign opener, with Brais Mendez scoring the winner from the penalty spot. They head into the game with a week's rest, as their Premier League game against Crystal Palace was postponed due to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Sheriff, meanwhile, continued their winning run in the Moldovan National Division on Sunday, beating Milsami 2-0.

Sheriff vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

The two teams will meet for the first time. Sheriff will look to live up to their giant-killing reputation.

Sheriff form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Manchester United form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Sheriff vs Manchester United Team News

Sheriff

Dumitru Celeadnic has missed the last two games due to COVID-19 and will miss this one as well. There are no other reported absentees.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dumitru Celeadnic

Manchester United

Brandon Williams and Phil Jones have been left out of the squad for the group stage. Facundo Pellistri is out with an ankle injury and is not expected to resume training this month.

Anthony Martial is struggling with an injury picked up in pre-season and is not expected to start. Donny van de Beek is nursing a knock and faces a late fitness test. Luke Shaw was seen in training but will need a late fitness test. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start once again.

Injured: Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial

Doubtful: Donny van de Beek, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Brandon Williams, Phil Jones, Mason Greenwood

Sheriff vs Manchester United Predicted XIs

Sheriff (4-3-3): Maksym Koval; Renan Guedes, Stjepan Radeljic, Patrick Kpozo, Heron; Mouhamed Diop, Cedric Badolo, Moussa Kyabou; Iyayi Atiemwen, Rasheed Ibrahim Akanbi, Abou Ouattara

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga; Cristiano Ronaldo

Sheriff vs Manchester United Prediction

Sheriff are unbeaten in their last eight games and at home are a force to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, United saw their four-game winning streak come to an end last week against Real Sociedad at home.

United have been inconsistent this season and could settle for a draw here.

Prediction: Sheriff 1-1 Manchester United

