Sheriff vs Pyunik prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022-23 

Sheriff will entertain Pyunik at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in the decisive second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

The first leg in Armenia last week ended in a goalless draw, so it's a winner-takes-all second leg. Both teams began their qualifying campaign in the first round of the UEFA Champions League.

Sheriff made a name for themselves after beating eventual winners Real Madrid in the Champions League last season. If they can secure a win here, they will qualify for the UEFA Europa League this season.

Both Sherriff and Pyunik were in league action on Sunday. Sheriff remain undefeated in the Moldovan National League, winning 3-0 at FC Balti. Pyunik, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Van in the Armenian Premier League.

Sheriff vs Pyunik Head-to-Head

The two teams have met three times across competitions. Pyunik are yet to score a goal against Sherriff, with their last two meetings ending in goalless draws. Sheriff secured a 2-0 win in the qualifying campaign of the UEFA Champions League in 2006 against Pyunik.

Sheriff form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Pyunik form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Sheriff vs Pyunik Team News

Sheriff

Stjepan Radeljic was not in the team sheet for the first leg, and his involvement here remains doubtful. Regi Lushkja, Pernambuco, and Danila Ignatov have been left out of the squad for the game due to undisclosed reasons.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stjepan Radeljic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Regi Lushkja, Pernambuco, Danila Ignatov

Pyunik

Nikita Baranov is a long-term absentee with an injury, while Aras Ozbiliz and David Davidyan have not been included in the squad for this game due to undisclosed reasons.

Injured: Nikita Baranov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aras Ozbiliz, David Davidyan

Sheriff vs Pyunik Predicted XIs

Sheriff Tiraspol (4-3-3): Dumitru Celeadnic (GK); Renan Guedes, Gabi Kiki, Heron, Patrick Kpozo; Mouhamed Diop, Moussa Kyabou, Cedric Badolo; Abou Ouattara, Kay Tejan, Rasheed Ibrahim Akanbi

Pyunik (4-3-3): David Yurchenko (GK); Anton Bratkov, Mikhail Kovalenko, Zoran Gajic, Juninho; Eugeniu Cociuc, Artak Dashyan,, Hovhannes Harutyunyan; Uros Nenadovic, Luka Juricic, Yusuf Otubanjo

Sheriff vs Pyunik Prediction

Pyunik have not scored against their Moldovan hosts, and their goalless run in the qualifying campaign has stretched to three games. Sheriff have home advantage and also a slightly better European record than their rivals, which should come in handy to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheriff 2-1 Pyunik.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav