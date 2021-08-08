Sheriff vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol will host Serban giants Red Star Belgrade at the Stadionul Sheriff in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

Both sides could not be separated in the first leg last week, with first-half goals from Frank Castaneda and Lois Diony ensuring that the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts followed that up with a domineering performance in a 7-1 whitewash of Dinamo-Auto in the Moldova Diviza Nationala. Incredibly, seven different men got on the scoresheet in the convincing victory.

Red Star Belgrade also returned to domestic action on the same day. By contrast, they needed a late Milan Gajic strike to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Napredak.

The winner of this tie will take on either Dinamo Zagreb or Legia Warsaw in the playoff round for a spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Sheriff vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head

The first leg clash last week was the first time the sides met in continental competition and the draw leaves the tie firmly in the balance.

Sheriff Tiraspol saw off Armenian champion Alashkert with a 4-1 aggregate victory in the last round to get to this stage. They have also kickstarted their title defense domestically and lead the way with 10 points garnered from four league games.

Red Star Belgrade overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Kairat Almaty with a 5-0 victory in the second leg to get to this stage of the qualifiers. Their title defense is also on track domestically with 10 points picked up from four games.

Sheriff form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Red Star Belgrade form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Sheriff vs Red Star Belgrade Team News

Sheriff

Andriy Bliznichenko and Moussa Kyabou have both been sidelined due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Andriy Bliznichenko, Moussa Kyabou

Suspension: None

Red Star Belgrade

There are no known injury problems for the visitors. However, midfielder Guelor Kanga will be suspended following his double booking in the first leg.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Guelor Kanga

Sheriff vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI

Sheriff Predicted XI (4-3-3): Georgios Athanasiadis (GK); Cristiano, Arboleda Murtado, Gustavo Dulanto, Keston Julien; Dimitris Kolovos, Edmund Addo, Sebastian Thill; Frank Castaneda, Momo Yansane, Adama Traore

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan (GK); Milan Rodic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Radovan Pankov, Marko Gobeljic; Junior Sanogo, El Fardou Ben; Aleksandar Katai, Filippo Falco, Mirko Ivanic; Lois Diony

Sheriff vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Both sides are almost evenly matched, although Red Star Belgrade are slight favorites. The first leg result mirrored the close nature of both teams and they are also in identical form heading into this clash.

Although either side could secure the win, we are predicting another draw, with Red Star Belgrade's superior experience helping them qualify after extra time.

Prediction: Sheriff 1-1 Red Star Belgrade (Red Star Belgrade to win 2-1 after extra-time)

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

Edited by Peter P