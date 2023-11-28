Sheriff vs Slavia Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Sheriff Tiraspol will welcome Slavia Prague to Stadionul Sheriff for a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Zimbru Chisinau in the Moldovan Super Liga on Sunday. Luvannor and Amine Talal scored first-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Ceske Budejovice in the Czech Fortuna Liga. Vaclav Jurecka and Mojmir Chytil scored either side of Quadri Adediran to help the capital side secure the victory.

Červenobílí will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 home win over AS Roma. Sheriff's last game came in a 2-1 defeat away to Swiss outfit Servette.

The loss left them rooted to the bottom of Group G, having garnered just one point from four games. Slavia Prague lead the way at the summit on nine points, level on points and head-to-head record with Roma, but with a superior goal difference.

Sheriff vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. The reverse fixture ended in a 6-0 home win for Slavia Prague. The two sides were also drawn together in the qualifiers for the 2009-10 UEFA Champions League. Sheriff qualified on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate draw.

Five of Sheriff's last six games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Slavia Prague have scored at least two goals in four of their last five competitive games.

Sheriff have lost just one of the 14 games they have played at home in all competitions this season (11 wins).

Slavia Prague have conceded just two goals in the Europa League this season, a joint-low in the tournament.

Sheriff vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Sheriff have been supreme domestically but have been unable to translate this form onto the continent. The Yellow-Blacks have been eliminated from the Europa League but still have slim hopes of dropping down to the Conference League.

Slavia Prague are locked in a two-way battle for top spot domestically and on the continent. Their immediate focus will be to top the group ahead of Roma to directly qualify for the round of 16.

We are backing Jindřich Trpišovský's side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sheriff 1-2 Slavia Prague

Sheriff vs Slavia Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slavia Prague to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals