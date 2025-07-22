Sheriff vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Sheriff Tiraspol and FC Utrecht will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 24th). The game will be played at Nisporeni Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Petrocub in the Moldovan Super Liga.

The Yellow-Blacks will turn their attention to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Prishtina in the last round despite losing the second leg 2-1.

Utrecht, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a goalless draw away to Fortuna Sittard in the final game of the last Eredivisie season in May 2025. The Dutch outfit received a bye to this stage of the Europa League qualifiers.

The winner of this tie will face the loser of the UEFA Champions League qualifier between Viktoria Plzen and Servette. The loser will drop down to the UEFA Conference League.

Sheriff vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Six of Sheriff Tiraspol's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Utrecht's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sheriff's 4-0 win over Prishtina in the last round ended their run of six winless home games in European competitions (five losses). It also ended a run of six successive home games on the continent to be decided by a one-goal margin.

Utrecht have drawn two and won one of four prior games against Swedish opposition.

Utrecht are competing in the Europa League for the first time since thw 2019-20 season.

Sheriff vs Utrecht Prediction

Sheriff Tiraspol are the hosts but will be playing the game in Nisporeni, 150-km away from their traditional home. They are winless in their last two games, ending their six-game winning start to the season across competitions.

Utrecht, for their part, prepared for this game with a 2-1 loss to Waalwijk in their final pre-season friendly. They are the favorites in this tie and will hope to claim a positive result here ahead of hosting the second leg seven days later.

Back the visitors to claima narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sheriff 1-2 Utrecht

Sheriff vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Utrecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

