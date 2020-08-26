Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright and Beijing Guoan clash as the Chinese Super League heats up with each passing day, with every fixture is gaining greater prominence due to the tightly-contested season thus far.
The match at Suzhou City Stadium, where Shijiazhuang Ever Bright rub shoulders with the upbeat Beijing Guoan, is a Group B encounter.
A stunning 3-0 rout of Tianjin Teda on August 11 saw Shijiazhuang Ever Bright escape the bottom, but just one point since then has resulted in yet another barren spell for the club. All in all, Shijiazhuang have six points from as many matches.
Shijiazhuang have shown defensive solidity to a notable extent this term, and Afshin Ghotbi will know his side have to be more clinical in front of goal.
Meanwhile, Beijing Guoan have notched up an impressive 13 points from their opening few games. Four wins and a draw have steered them to second place, with Shanghai SIPG the only team in the group currently boasting a better return this term.
However, the team from the capital have only mustered one point in their last two, meaning a win here is essential for their confidence.
Both sides need a win for their respective goals, but it's important to note that neither team has managed to edge the other in any of the last three meetings between them.
On that note, we bring you everything you need to know ahead of Beijing Guoan's Chinese Super League match-up against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan: Head-to-head
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright wins: 0
Beijing Guoan wins: 1
Draws: 3
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan: Form Guide
Last five matches (Chinese Super League)
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: L-D-W-L-D
Beijing Guoan: L-D-W-W-W
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan: Team News
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright
While Shijiazhuang Ever Bright continue to travel without any injuries, Liao Chengjian will not feature in this outing due to the red card he picked up in the previous game.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: None
Suspensions: Liao Chengjian
Beijing Guoan
Beijing Guoan have a major injury crisis heading into the mid-phase of the season. While Piao Cheng remains sidelined with an injury, club talisman Renato Augusto's fitness is also a huge concern. The likes of Li Lei and Chi Zhongguo are also facing a race against time to be fit for the encounter.
Injuries: Piao Cheng
Doubtful: Renato Augusto, Li Lei, Chi Zhongguo
Suspensions: None
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan: Probable XI
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Stoppila Sunzu, Xuan Cao, Chengjian Liao; Wang Peng I, Romulo; Yifeng Zang, Muriqui, Matheus; Oscar Taty Maritu
Beijing Guoan predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guo Quanbo; Wang Gang, Kim Min-Jae, Yu Dabao, Li Lei; Zhang Xizhe, Nico Yennaris, Li Ke; Jonathan Viera; Cedric Bakambu, Alan
Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan: Prediction
Beijing Guoan have the firepower to beat Shijiazhuang, especially with the way their front two operate. Both of them could cause a whole lot of problems to the opponent, and may eventually get on the scoresheet.
Predicted score: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 0-2 Beijing GuoanPublished 26 Aug 2020, 18:25 IST