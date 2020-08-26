Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright and Beijing Guoan clash as the Chinese Super League heats up with each passing day, with every fixture is gaining greater prominence due to the tightly-contested season thus far.

The match at Suzhou City Stadium, where Shijiazhuang Ever Bright rub shoulders with the upbeat Beijing Guoan, is a Group B encounter.

A stunning 3-0 rout of Tianjin Teda on August 11 saw Shijiazhuang Ever Bright escape the bottom, but just one point since then has resulted in yet another barren spell for the club. All in all, Shijiazhuang have six points from as many matches.

SJZ Ever Bright 3:0 TJ Teda pic.twitter.com/5rOAnR0a0Z — SJZ Ever Bright FC (@SJZEBFC) August 11, 2020

Shijiazhuang have shown defensive solidity to a notable extent this term, and Afshin Ghotbi will know his side have to be more clinical in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Beijing Guoan have notched up an impressive 13 points from their opening few games. Four wins and a draw have steered them to second place, with Shanghai SIPG the only team in the group currently boasting a better return this term.

However, the team from the capital have only mustered one point in their last two, meaning a win here is essential for their confidence.

SJZ Ever Bright 0:1 CQ Dangdai pic.twitter.com/W64BZGBQld — SJZ Ever Bright FC (@SJZEBFC) August 22, 2020

Both sides need a win for their respective goals, but it's important to note that neither team has managed to edge the other in any of the last three meetings between them.

On that note, we bring you everything you need to know ahead of Beijing Guoan's Chinese Super League match-up against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan: Head-to-head

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright wins: 0

Beijing Guoan wins: 1

Draws: 3

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: L-D-W-L-D

Beijing Guoan: L-D-W-W-W

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan: Team News

Afshin Ghotbi will head into the game against Beijing Guoan without the suspended Liao Chengjian

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

While Shijiazhuang Ever Bright continue to travel without any injuries, Liao Chengjian will not feature in this outing due to the red card he picked up in the previous game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Liao Chengjian

Beijing Guoan talisman Renato Augusto remains doubtful

Beijing Guoan

Beijing Guoan have a major injury crisis heading into the mid-phase of the season. While Piao Cheng remains sidelined with an injury, club talisman Renato Augusto's fitness is also a huge concern. The likes of Li Lei and Chi Zhongguo are also facing a race against time to be fit for the encounter.

Injuries: Piao Cheng

Doubtful: Renato Augusto, Li Lei, Chi Zhongguo

Suspensions: None

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan: Probable XI

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Stoppila Sunzu, Xuan Cao, Chengjian Liao; Wang Peng I, Romulo; Yifeng Zang, Muriqui, Matheus; Oscar Taty Maritu

Beijing Guoan predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guo Quanbo; Wang Gang, Kim Min-Jae, Yu Dabao, Li Lei; Zhang Xizhe, Nico Yennaris, Li Ke; Jonathan Viera; Cedric Bakambu, Alan

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Beijing Guoan: Prediction

Beijing Guoan have the firepower to beat Shijiazhuang, especially with the way their front two operate. Both of them could cause a whole lot of problems to the opponent, and may eventually get on the scoresheet.

Predicted score: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 0-2 Beijing Guoan