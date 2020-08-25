Wuhan Zall vs Tianjin Teda prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

In the midst of a fragmentary run, Wuhan Zall face off against bottom-dwellers Tianjin Teda on August 26 at the Kunshan Stadium.

Despite sitting third on the table, Wuhan Zall have a lot to be worried about as far as their start is concerned. Three wins and as many losses have marked a patchy season thus far, with the 3-1 loss to Hebei CFFC proving to be a real sucker punch.

Wuhan were grinding out narrow victories in their matches but the seven goals they have already conceded makes for grim reading, especially for a team contesting with the pacesetters.

At times, Wuhan have been shorn of ideas down the firing end of the pitch. They have had large periods of lacklustre attacking, where an end product has significantly been missing.

Tianjin Teda, on the contrary, have arguably been the worst outfit in the Chinese Super League. Five losses and a draw have buried them to the bottom of the table, with a victory appearing like a far-fetched dream at present.

They, however, did emerge victorious the last time these two sides met, running away as 2-1 winners on the day.

This stands as a must-win encounter for both sides, and on that note, we break down everything you need to know ahead of Wuhan Zall's crucial game against Tianjin Teda.

Also read: Shanghai SIPG v Chongqing Lifan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Advertisement

Wuhan Zall vs Tianjin Teda: Head-to-head

Wuhan Zall wins: 1

Tianjin Teda wins: 2

Draws: 2

Wuhan Zall vs Tianjin Teda: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Wuhan Zall: L-W-L-W-L

Tianjin Teda: L-L-L-L-D

Wuhan Zall vs Tianjin Teda: Team News

Wuhan Zall head into this game without Rafael Silva

Wuhan Zall

Wuhan Zall continue to march on without Rafael Silva. Whether they play two men against Tianjin's three or five at the back remains to be seen. Otherwise, they have no fresh injury concerns, with Jean Evrard Kouassi also poised for a return.

Injuries: Rafael da Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Johnathan should return to the fold in the absence of Frank Acheampong

Tianjin Teda

Until a week back, Tianjin Teda were battling without Johnathan Aparecido da Silva. Just as he is set to return to the setup, fellow striker Frank Acheampong has endured an injury. Lei Tenglong remains a long-term casualty.

Injured: Lei Tenglong, Frank Acheampong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wuhan Zall vs Tianjin Teda: Probable XI

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chunyu Dong; Chengling Zhang, Pengfei Han, Daniel Carrico, Tian Ming; Yun Liu, Hang Li, Zhiwei Song, Jinghang Hu; Jiang Zilei, Leo Baptistao

Tianjin Teda Predicted XI (4-3-3): Du Jia; Rong Hao, Liu Yang, Felix Bastians, Bai Yuefeng; Zheng Kaimu, Guo Hao, Zhao Yingjie; Liu Ruofan, Johnathan, Hui Jiakang

Wuhan Zall vs Tianjin Teda: Match Prediction

Both sides will try to counter each other's approach through pragmatic methods, giving us an indication that the better quality will outshine the rest. It seems like there is no way back for Tianjin Teda, and the trend could continue with Wuhan winning their fourth game of the season.

Predicted score: Wuhan Zall 1-0 Tianjin Teda

Also read: Henan Jianye vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020