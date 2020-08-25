The Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre will play host to a potential thriller between Shanghai SIPG and Chongqing Lifan on August 26.

It is a crucial fixture for both teams' respective targets for the season. While Shanghai are aiming to establish a stronger foothold at the top spot, Chongqing Lifan need this win to build momentum heading into the mid-phase.

A stunning 2-1 victory against Beijing Guoan saw Shanghai SIPG leapfrog their opponents to the summit, where after falling to an early goal from Cedric Bakambu, Shanghai scored twice in either half to register their fourth win of the season.

Not to mention, Shanghai SIPG remain the only team across the Chinese Super League to remain undefeated.

Chongqing Lifan, too, head into this game carrying some confidence after their first win of the season against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright. They recorded their maiden victory at the sixth time of asking, but the level of performance made it worth waiting for.

Having won just once in their last 10 matches against Shanghai SIPG in all competitions, Chongqing know they will have their task cut out tomorrow as well.

Chongqing Lifan have netted at least two goals in each of their last three outings against Shanghai SIPG, which does serve as a huge positive.

On that very note, we analyse Shanghai SIPG's Chinese Super League match-up against Chongqing Lifan in detail.

Shanghai SIPG vs Chongqing Lifan: Head-to-head

Shanghai SIPG wins: 7

Chongqing Lifan wins: 4

Draws: 3

Shanghai SIPG vs Chongqing Lifan: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Shanghai SIPG: W-D-W-D-W

Chongqing Lifan: W-L-D-D-D

Shanghai SIPG vs Chongqing Lifan: Team News

Hulk may start on the bench for Shanghai SIPG

Shanghai SIPG

Shanghai SIPG boss Vitor Pereira confirmed that Hulk will undergo a late fitness test, implying he could start on the bench. The rest of the squad is fully fit and raring to go.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Hulk

Suspensions: None

Chongqing Lifan have a fully armed squad ahead of this game

Chongqing Lifan

Chonqing Lifan head into yet another game without any injuries or suspensions. Perhaps, this would be the best time to find a regular starting XI that can revive their campaign.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shanghai SIPG vs Chongqing Lifan: Probable XI

Shanghai SIPG predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yan Junling; Shi Ke, He Guan, Fu Huan; Chen Binbin, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Wang Shenchao; Oscar; Ricardo Lopes, Marko Arnautovic

Chongqing Lifan predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sui Weijie; Mawlanyaz Dilmurat, Yang Shuai, Yuan Mincheng, Chen Lei; Jiang Zhe; Marcelo, Fernandinho Silva, Adrian Mierzejewski, Feng Jing; Alan Kardec

Shanghai SIPG vs Chongqing Lifan: Match Prediction

Shanghai SIPG will know it's not going to be easy against a side that moulds into a five-man back-line without the ball. They will have to try various approaches in order to breach the opposition defence but the quality brimming from the likes of Oscar, Wang Shenchao and Ricardo Lopes could prove the difference.

Predicted score: Shanghai SIPG 1-0 Chongqing Lifan

