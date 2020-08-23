Henan Jianye vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Shanghai Shenhua will be desperate to bounce back and return to winning ways when they take on Henan Jianye at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium on August 24.

Following a day's break, the Chinese Super League returns with a host of exciting fixtures involving Group A, where Guangzhou Evergrande and Shangdong Luneng have set the pace.

After a promising few matches, Shenhua stumbled against Guangzhou R&F last time out. They conceded three inside the opening half, which sealed the result despite the two goals they netted as a response.

Shanghai Shenhua will aim to challenge the top teams in the group with a win here. They are presently five points off the top, sitting in fourth place.

Henan Jianye meanwhile, continue to struggle amid this tough run of fixtures, as they would have played three of the top four teams in Group A consecutively, by the end of this game.

They have collected just the solitary victory this season, and are currently placed second from last in the table.

It surely stands as a huge test for the under-fire Henan Jianye, and on that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of their fixture against Shanghai Shenhua.

Henan Jianye v Shanghai Shenhua: Head-to-head

Henan Jianye wins: 7

Shanghai Shenhua wins: 8

Draws: 9

Henan Jianye v Shanghai Shenhua: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Henan Jianye: L-L-W-D-D

Shanghai Shenhua: L-W-D-W-W

Henan Jianye v Shanghai Shenhua: Team News

Ke Zhao is set to miss out once again for Henan Jianye

Henan Jianye

Henan Jianye have no fresh injuries ahead of this game, although they are set to be without Ke Zhao. They should stick to the 5-4-1 setup, which calls for more defensive rigidity.

Injured: Ke Zhao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kim Shin-Wook is a significant miss for Shanghai Shenhua

Shanghai Shenhua

Kim Shin-Wook's absence is a big blow to Shanghai Shenhua, but they have the firepower and depth to cope. Besides, there are no suspensions in either camp.

Injuries: Kim Shin-Wook

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Henan Jianye v Shanghai Shenhua: Probable XI

Henan Jianye predicted XI (5-4-1): Yan Wu; Abduwali Ablet, Gu Cao, Wang Shangyuan, Hao Chen, Yang Kuo; Ivo, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma, Du Changjie; Henrique Dourado

Shanghai Shenhua predicted XI (4-4-2): Zeng Cheng; Zhao Mingjian; Zhu Chenjie, Feng Xiaoting, Wen Jiabao; Cao Yunding, Peng Xinli, Qian Jiegei, Giovanni Moreno; Stephan El Shaarawy, Yang Xu

Henan Jianye v Shanghai Shenhua: Match Prediction

Henan Jianye will line up to sit back in numbers and get bodies behind the ball, but how long they can keep a devastating Shenhua attack out remains the primary question.

Expect the visitors to return to winning ways with a late goal in what is poised to be a cagey affair.

Predicted score: Henan Jianye 1-2 Shanghai Shenhua

