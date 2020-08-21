Lionel Messi's situation at Barcelona during one of the club's most difficult periods both on and off the pitch is a sorrowful one, but Gary Lineker believes he would light up the Premier League if he ever leaves the Spanish giants.

Messi cut a frustrated figure when his Barcelona team were embarrassingly knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, a game where they were on the wrong side of a historic 8-2 result.

Former Barcelona forward Lineker, widely recognised as one of the finest strikers of his generation, expressed his regret over Messi currently being in one of the lesser daunting Barcelona sides.

At the same time, he couldn't hide his excitement over the prospect of Messi switching to the Premier League, at a club such as Manchester City.

"Imagine if Messi comes to Manchester City!" - Ex-Barcelona striker Lineker

Lionel Messi has been rumoured to reunite with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola

Messi's Barcelona endured one of their worst seasons in recent years, as their campaign was underlined by a slip-up in the LaLiga post lockdown.

They surrendered the domestic title to Real Madrid, before a calamitous defensive display in the Champions League saw them eliminated at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Messi, who has been vocal in criticising his teammates and the management of late, has also been rumoured with a switch to Manchester City. He'd then reunite with former Barcelona coach and player Pep Guardiola, under who both Messi and the club played some of their most devastating football.

'Lionel Messi is a player who stirs feelings like no other. He turns sport into art.'



Today, it's #MessiDay on BBC Sport. A celebration of one of football's great entertainers.



Here's @GaryLineker on the genius of Leo: https://t.co/Qnn9Xkid0Q pic.twitter.com/DXrU0rzpwK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 30, 2020

Ronald Koeman's appointment does infuse some hope, but it'll be interesting to see if Messi, at the age of 33, continues at a club that will now be in transition.

Lineker shared his view on the same, stating:

"It would be interesting to see whether Messi does stay or leave, and it would be very sad for Barcelona, but at the same time it would be very sad to see his last couple of years at the top just peter out in an ordinary team."

Messi's probable transfer to Manchester City would be a huge move by the club if it ever happens

Opining on Messi's links with Manchester City, he continued:

"Imagine if he did come to the Premier League, say a club like Manchester City, which is the obvious link because of Guardiola. With all the investment at City and the club want to turn into a global brand, who better than someone who had got hundreds of millions of fans all around the world?"

🔊 @RonaldKoeman: "Messi is the best player in the world and you want him in your team, he wins games" pic.twitter.com/aubgJI93e4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 19, 2020

Besides his artistry, Messi would also turn Manchester City into a celebrated brand according to Lineker. He added:

"It would do it instantly. All of a sudden Manchester City would have fans all over the world. For one of the new money clubs like City, it takes a long time to build that fan base. So you could see there would be an interest, and that’s aside from the fact he’s also the most magical footballer I think we’ve ever seen."

As of now, Messi and Koeman will pair up for the club's preparations ahead of a crucial season.

