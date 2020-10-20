Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are set to play Dalian Pro at the Jinzhou Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of the 9th-16th place playoffs in the Chinese Super League.

The two teams faced each other on Saturday at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium in the first leg, with Shijiazhuang Ever Bright edging past Dalian Pro 2-1.

Zambian centre-back Stoppila Sunzu and Brazilian forward Matheus Leite Nascimento scored the goals for Shijiazhuang Ever Bright to ensure a victory for Afshin Ghotbi's side.

Chinese full-back Sun Guowen scored the consolation goal for Rafael Benitez's Dalian Pro early in the first half.

Not a good start for Rafa Benitez's relegation battle. At their home soil, Dalian Pro took an early lead. Stoppila Sunzu made equalizer for Shijiazhuang. With 10 mins remaining, Matheus Nascimento proved himself the hero of Afshin Ghotbi's side again: a long-shot to make it 2:1. pic.twitter.com/RUgduO11ua — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 17, 2020

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

In three previous encounters between the two sides, Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have won one game, with the other two ending in draws.

The two clubs have not faced each other often. Before the playoff matches, they had last played against each other in 2017 in China League One, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-L-L-W

Dalian Pro form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-L-L-L

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Dalian Pro Team News

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have no known injury concerns, and manager Afshin Ghotbi is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Similarly, Dalian Pro have no known injury concerns. Manager Rafael Benitez looks likely to have all of his players fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shao Puliang, Liao Chengjian, Stoppila Sunzu, Cao Xuan, Zheng Zhiyun, Romulo, Wang Peng, Muriqui, Piao Shihao, Matheus, Chen Pu

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Wang Yaopeng, Marcus Danielson, Li Shuai, Lin Liangming, Jailson, Cui Ming'an, Sun Guowen, Sam Larsson, Salomon Rondon

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have taken a valuable lead in the first leg which could make an important difference. Brazilian forwards Matheus and Muriqui have been in good goalscoring form since joining the club, and it is imperative that they maintain that form in the playoffs.

Dalian Pro, on the other hand, will rely on former West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon to provide the goals. Manager Rafael Benitez has enjoyed phenomenal success in Europe, and will hope to use his experience to guide Dalian Pro to greater heights.

In the 2020 CSL regular season, Ricardo Goulart is the outfield player playing the most minutes (1357mins), only behind Guo Wei (1361 mins), the Shenzhen FC goalie, in all players. Salomon Rondon(1346mins) & Marek Hamsik (1340mins) are two who play the most mins in foreigners. pic.twitter.com/xrizXooGkw — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 13, 2020

A close match is expected in this encounter, with neither team in particularly good form at the moment. Dalian Pro should edge past Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Prediction: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 0-2 Dalian Pro

