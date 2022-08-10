Shkendija vs AIK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022–23  

Shkendija will entertain AIK at Tose Proeski Arena in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg on Thursday.

Shkendija were up a minute into the first leg, but their lead lasted only a quarter of an hour before AIK levelled proceedings. However, neither team could snatch the winner before the final whistle.

It was an interesting game but awfully vigorous, featuring a total of eight yellow cards for both teams. With the tie all square, there's everything to play for in the return leg. The Macedonians will leave a few men behind unlike in the first leg while venturing forward to pile the pressure on the visitors. AIK, meanwhile, could have had something to hold on to coming into the fixture if not for their wasteful forwards.

The Swedish team are returning to Europe after a two-season absence. In the second round, they saw off Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava 4-3 on aggregate. To put the skids under Shkendija, Gnaget will need to cope with the midfield congestion and raucous atmosphere in Skopje to pull off an upset.

Another pulsating encounter likely decided by a screamer or a penalty shootout could ensue.

Shkendija vs AIK Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time in their 1-1 draw in the first leg last week.

Shkendija form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L.

AIK form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W.

Shkendija vs AIK Team News

Shkendija

Centre-forward Sidrit Guri is expected to lead the attack once more despite his goal drought. The Albanian-Italian, who is the team’s top scorer, is yet to score in the competition.

AIK Fotboll @aikfotboll



AIK-Tifos swishnummer är nu åter i bruk, efter att ha varit ur funktion under en period.



Swisha: 123 344 34 96.

Eller avrunda uppåt när du handlar på Stöd AIK-Tifo inför en intensiv höstsäsong!AIK-Tifos swishnummer är nu åter i bruk, efter att ha varit ur funktion under en period.Swisha: 123 344 34 96.Eller avrunda uppåt när du handlar på AIKshop.se Stöd AIK-Tifo inför en intensiv höstsäsong! AIK-Tifos swishnummer är nu åter i bruk, efter att ha varit ur funktion under en period.Swisha: 123 344 34 96.Eller avrunda uppåt när du handlar på AIKshop.se. https://t.co/3JijWSglhV

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

AIK

Reported to have received a knock in AIK’s previous game, Deportivo Alaves star John Guidetti, who joined last month, is fit for this clash.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shkendija vs AIK Predicted Xls

Shkendija (3-4-2-1): Kostadin Zahov (GK), Klisman Cake, Egzon Bejtulai, Medzit Neziri, Bruno Dita, Florent Ramadani, Adenis Shala, Mevlan Murati, Ferhan Hasani, Ljupco Doriev, Sidrit Guri.

AIK (3-5-2): Kristoffer Nordfeldt (GK), Collins Sichenje, Sotirios Papagiannopoulos, Axel Bjornstrom, Erick Otieno, Yasin Ayari, Bilal Hussein, Sebastian Larsson, Joe Mendes, John Guidetti, Nicolas Stefanelli.

Shkendija vs AIK Prediction

Shkendija come into this game off two home victories, while AIK have been successful once in their last five away outings. Both teams have been scoring freely, but who will score more on Thursday?

Shkendija stand a better chance of claiming victory, as they are more composed and are likely to be more clinical than AIK. They should pull off a slender win.

Predcition: Shkendija 1-0 AIK.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav