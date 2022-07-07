Shkendija vs Ararat prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

Shkendija will play host to Ararat FC at Ecolog Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday.

KF Shkendija were unable to defend their 2020-21 Macedonian First League title last season but finished near the top in third place. They have played only two matches in the UEFA Europa Conference League but are no novices in continental football.

Between 2011-12 and 2021-22, Kuq e Zi played 12 UEFA Champions League games and 27 UEFA Europa League games. The upcoming qualifying round shouldn’t be a daunting task, especially against five-year-old Ararat FC.

Ararat FC claimed second spot in the Armenian Premier League last season after a rather smooth campaign. Their European record is not as rich as Shkendija’s. The Yerevan-based side have made three UEFA Champions League and nine UEFA Europa League appearances thus far. Playing away to Shkendija will be an uphill battle for the young club. However, they will strive to make a statement that they can rely on in the return leg at home.

Shkendija have not fumbled at home lately and will look to avoid falling to Ararat FC, which could make the follow-up task even more tedious.

Shkendija vs Ararat Head-to-Head

Both teams are meeting each other for the first time.

Shkendija form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-D

Ararat form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Shkendija vs Ararat Team News

Shkendija

Three players returned from loan spells – defenders Leard Sadriu, Mevlan Murati and midfielder Oktaj Rakipi. There have been five new signings – goalkeeper Davor Taleski, defenders Jan Vondra and Bashkim Velija, as well as two strikers Vagner Gonçalves and Vlatko Stojanovski.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ararat

Ararat FC have recruited almost a full line-up since the transfer window commenced. Ten new players have been added to the team, including two goalkeepers, four defenders, three midfielders and one striker.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shkendija vs Ararat Predicted Xls

Shkendija (4-4-2): Kostadin Zahov (GK), Egzon Bejtulai, Mihail Manevski, Medzit Neziri, Bruno Dita, Oktaj Rakipi, Ferhan Hasani, Ljupco Doriev, Dashmir Elezi, Sidrit Guri, Zani Nazifi

Ararat (4-5-1): Arman Simonyan (GK), Hrayr Mkoyan, Christian Legbo Ouguehi, Juan Bravo, Rudik Mkrtchyan, Gor Malakyan, Alik Arakelyan, Isah Aliyu, Sosthene Tiehide, Igor Stanojevic, Razmik Hakobyan

Shkendija vs Ararat Prediction

Ararat struggled on the final lap of last season, winning only two out of their last 10 matches. The team appear to have undergone a complete overhaul. It is too early to assess the new face of the outfit. However, their trip to Tetovo will serve as a good test. Shkendija’s coach Artim Shaqiri said they will be playing as if they are far from home. This seems to be preparation for the return fixture.

Shkendija are expected to win, extending the decisive battle to Yerevan.

Prediction: Shkendija 2-0 Ararat

