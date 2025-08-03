Shkendija vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2025

Qarabag visit the Tose Proeski Arena on Tuesday for the first leg of their clash with Shkendija in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. Following a record-extending 10th Azerbaijan Premier League title last season, the Horsemen earned a spot in the qualifiers for the Champions League, a competition they've only previously qualified for in 2017.

Last year, the Azeri side came agonizingly close to making their second appearance, but Dinamo Zagreb beat them 5-0 on aggregate in the playoffs to squash their qualifying hopes.

In the 2025-26 season, Qarabag have so far beaten Irish side Shelbourne, winning the first leg 3-0 away from home before a slender 1-0 victory in the return to advance into the third round of qualifiers.

As for Shkendija, the North Macedonian side have negotiated two rounds already. After overcoming Welsh side The New Saints 2-1 on aggregate, they beat Romania's FCSB home and away to clinch the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Now into the third round, it's the farthest the Ballists have reached since 2022 in any qualifiers. But since first venturing into European terrain back in 2011, Shkendija have faced a series of heartbreaks as they're yet to officially play in a major tournament.

Shkendija vs Qarabag Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for the first time in their history.

Qarabag have faced a North Macedonian side on five occasions, winning four of those games. They've never lost a game to a club from the Balkan nation.

Skhendija are unbeaten in four qualifier games this season, winning three.

The Horsemen are looking to extend their qualifying winning run to three games. They've also kept a clean sheet in their last two.

Shkendija have lost just one of their last seven home games in European qualifiers, winning five.

Qarabag have won just five of their last 10 games away from home, losing four.

Shkendija vs Qarabag Prediction

Qarabag are the favorites on paper given their experience and quality, while they also have an incredibly good record against North Macedonian sides. However, Shkendija are no pushovers.

The Ballists can be a tough nut to crack on their day, and we expect them to show their strength here, unfazed by the scale of the challenge.

Prediction: Shkendija 1-1 Qarabag

Shkendija vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

