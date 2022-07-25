Shkupi vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Shkupi will entertain Dinamo Zagreb at the Todor Proeski National Arena (Filip II Arena) in the second leg of second-round qualifying for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts put up a solid fight in the first leg and an 89th-minute goal from Renaldo Cephas helped them secure a 2-2 draw. They need to build on that impressive performance in this home leg as they hope to make it past the second-round qualifier for the first time in history.

Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, are aiming to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2020.

The hosts head into the game well-rested as they have no league commitments at the moment. Zagreb, on the other hand, played Slaven Belupo in their league fixture, securing a 5-1 win on Sunday.

Shkupi vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

The two sides met for the first time across all competitions at the Stadion Maksimir last week in the first leg tie of the fixture.

Shkupi form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Dinamo Zagreb form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Shkupi vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Shkupi

The hosts will have a full-strength squad at their disposal for the game as there are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Dinamo Zagreb

Purgeri will also be able to count upon a fully fit squad for this crucial second leg as Petar Bockaj and Stefan Ristovski have both achieved match fitness and were included in the starting lineup in their league game against Slaven Belupo.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shkupi vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XIs

Shkupi (4-3-3): Kristijan Naumovski (GK); Vladica Brdarovski, Dzelil Abdula, Senghor Faustin, Blerton Sheji; Putita, Aleks Zlatkov, Freddy Alvarez; Renaldo Cephas, Sunday Adetunji, Mamadou Lamine Danfa.

Dinamo Zagreb (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Sadegh Moharrami, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Josip Sutalo, Josip Drmic; Arijan Ademi, Robert Ljubicic; Dario Spikic, Luka Ivanusec, Mislav Orsic; Bruno Petkovic.

Shkupi vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Dinamo have a rich history in this competition and will be counting on this experience to come in handy here. They looked sharp in the league fixture, scoring five goals, and are likely to score a couple of goals in this game.

While home advantage plays a significant role in these fixtures, Dinamo Zagreb bring too much to the table and should be able to eke out a narrow win in this fixture.

Prediction: Shkupi 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

