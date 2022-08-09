Shkupi vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualification 2022-23

Shkupi will play host to Shamrock Rovers at Tose Proeski Arena in the Europa League third qualifying round return leg on Tuesday.

Shkupi face an uphill battle as they welcome Shamrock Rovers for the second leg following a 3-1 loss to the visitors in the first fixture. Pellumbat will also be without a key player, Wali Hamidi of Algeria, who was sent off late in that game.

However, the lone-goal consolation brings some hope of the possibility of clawing back the two-goal deficit and forcing a stalemate. But the Macedonians will have to present a better showing than what they did in Dublin to expect a favorable outcome, even while at home.

Shamrock Rovers did a great job in the first leg in terms of performance and results. As they take a two-goal lead to Skopje, they will look to replicate that efficiency and hopefully seal qualification for the play-off round.

However, Shkupi might have corrected their technical flaws from the previous game and will be fully set to a revenge mode. Pellumbat will be operating in their customary territory, which could complicate things for Hoops. The Irish team will look to safeguard their decent lead and watch out for goal chances.

The time factor will be crucial for both sides. Shkupi will push for early goals to build confidence while Shamrock Rovers will try to avoid conceding early in the game.

Shkupi vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head

The first leg was the first time both teams met. It ended 3-1 in favor of Shamrock Rovers.

Shkupi form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Shamrock Rovers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Shkupi vs Shamrock Rovers Team News

Shkupi

Winger Walid Hamidi will be suspended for the upcoming clash following a red card he received in the reverse fixture on Thursday, August 4.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Walid Hamidi.

Unavailable: None.

Shamrock Rovers

Centre-back Roberto Lopes has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Injury: Roberto Lopes.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shkupi vs Shamrock Rovers Predicted Xls

Shkupi (4-3-3): Kristijan Naumovski (GK), Renaldo Showayne Cephas, Gagi Margvelashvili, Besir Demiri, Angelce Timovski, Albert Lamane Diene, Queven Inacio, Senghor Faustin, Sunday Adetunji, Freddy Alvarez, Mamadou Danfa

Shamrock Rovers (3-5-2): Alan Mannus (GK), Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon, Andy Lyons, Dylan Watts, Lee Grace, Gary O'Neill, Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney, Ronan Finn, Chris McCann

Shkupi vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Roberto Lopes’ absence is a blow to Shamrock Rovers but Sean Hoare is just as good. New signing Dan Cleary is also a good option. Shkupi have received two red cards in five matches. They must be aware of that risk to avoid its consequences, as well as excessive overlapping that could create holes behind them.

Shkupi are expected to win the return leg but might not win on aggregate.

Prediction: Shkupi 2-1 Shamrock Rovers

