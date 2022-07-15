Shonan Bellmare vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League campaign continues this weekend and will see Shonan Bellmare host Avispa Fukuoka at the Shonan BMW Stadium on Saturday.

Shonan Bellmare have found good form of late after an abysmal start to the season. They held on for a 1-1 draw against fourth-placed Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their last game, with Masaki Ikeda opening the scoring in the second half before their opponents drew level minutes later.

The home side sit 13th in the league table with 24 points from 21 games. They will aim to continue their strong run this weekend and pull further clear of the drop zone.

Avispa Fukuoka have had mixed results this season and particularly struggled for points in May and June. However, they have found their feet this month, beating Kyoto Sanga 1-0 in their last game via a first-half strike from Yuya Yamagishi.

The away side sit 10th in the league table with just two points above their weekend hosts. They will be looking to widen that gap when they play on Saturday.

Shonan Bellmare vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between Shonan Bellmare and Avispa Fukuoka. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won one more. Their other three matchups have ended in draws, including their most recent meeting which ended goalless.

Shonan Bellmare Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Avispa Fukuoka Form Guide: W-W-D-L-L

Shonan Bellmare vs Avispa Fukuoka Team News

Shonan Bellmare

Takuya Okamoto is out with an injury and will not play this weekend, while Kazuki Oiwa is a doubt after missing the last two game weeks due to fitness concerns.

Injured: Takuya Okamoto

Doubtful: Kazuki Oiwa

Suspended: None

Avispa Fukuoka

Yota Maejima picked up an injury late in the visitors' last league outing and is a doubt for this one. All other players are fit and available for selection to manager Shigetoshi Hasebe.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yota Maejima

Suspended: None

Shonan Bellmare vs Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI

Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kosei Tani; Daiki Sugioka, Kazunari Ono, Koki Tachi; Ryo Takahashi, Akimi Barada, Satoshi Tanaka, Masaki Ikeda, Hirozaku Ishihara; Shuto Machino, Yusuke Segawa

Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Takumi Nagaishi; Masato Yuzawa, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Takaaki Shichi; Tatsuya Tanaka, Hiroyuki Mae, Shun Nakamura, Jordy Croux; Yuya Yamagishi, Lukian

Shonan Bellmare vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Shonan Bellmare are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league and have lost just one of their last eight in the competition. They are undefeated in their last three home league games and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Avispa Fukuoka are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last three league outings. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 1-0 Avispa Fukuoka

