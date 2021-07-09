Shonan Bellmare vs FC Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Shonan Bellmare will welcome FC Tokyo to the Lemon Gas Stadium on Sunday, with three points on the line in the J1 League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Vanraure in the Emperors Cup. Taiyo Hiraoka scored the game-winning goal in the 113th minute of extra time to help Bellmare progress to the next round.

FC Tokyo were rampant in a 3-0 victory over Oita Trinita. Leandro, Diego and Ryoya Ogawa all got on the scoresheet for the capital side.

This matchday 22 fixture will pit eighth against 14th in the table. Tokyo are the better-placed side with 31 points from 20 games, placing them in mid-table. Shonan Bellmare are slightly above the dropzone with 21 points from 21 games.

Shonan Bellmare vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head

FC Tokyo have 15 wins from their 24 games played, while Shonan Bellmare have five wins. Four games have ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in the round of 16 in the J League Cup, where FC Tokyo secured qualification with a 4-1 away win.

The visitors are currently on a four-game winning run in all competitions. Shonan Bellmare have two wins from their last five games.

Shonan Bellmare form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

FC Tokyo form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Shonan Bellmare vs FC Tokyo Team News

Shonan Bellmare

The hosts have Daiki Hotta sidelined with an injury but there are no suspension concerns for Shonan Bellmare.

Injury: Daiki Hotta

Suspension: None

FC Tokyo

Four players have been ruled out for FC Tokyo through injury. Akihiro Hayashi, Ryoma Watanabe, Kazuya Konno and Hotaka Nakamura are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Akihiro Hayashi, Ryoma Watanabe, Kazuya Konno, Hotaka Nakamura

Suspension: None

Shonan Bellmare vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Shonan Belmmare Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daiki Tomii (GK); Kazunari Ono, Hirokazu Ishihara, Koki Tachi; Satoshi Tanaka, Ryo Takahashi, Naoki Yamada, Tarik Elyounoussi, Takuya Okamoto; Shuto Machino, Wellington

FC Tokyo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Go Hatano (GK); Kashifu Bangunagande, Masato Morishige, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Ryoya Ogawa; Shuto Abe, Manato Shinada; Adailton, Leandro, Keigo Higashi; Diego Diego

Shonan Bellmare vs FC Tokyo Prediction

FC Tokyo's good run of form installs them as favorites in this game and the visitors will be looking to make it five wins on the bounce. The two sides like to play on the front foot, so we can expect a fast-paced game with plenty of goalmouth action.

Although Shonan Bellmare are capable of getting a result on home turf, FC Tokyo's recent good run could see them through.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 2-3 FC Tokyo

