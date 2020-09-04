Shonan Bellmare vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2020

The J1 League returns with a crucial fixture tomorrow as Vissel Kobe take on a struggling Shonan Bellmare side at the Shonan BMW Stadium in Hiratsuka. Neither side is high on confidence going into this game and will hope to return to winning ways in the J1 League.

Vissel Kobe has failed to meet expectations this season and has won only one of its last five fixtures despite having several star figures in the team. The Kobe-based outfit is currently in tenth place in the J1 League and cannot afford to drop any more points this season.

Shonan Bellmare find themselves in a dire position in the J1 League and are rooted to the bottom of the table. The Hiratsuka-based team has only four points from 12 games and is in desperate need of a victory.

Our Japan international @wataru0209 gives a warm welcome to the Shonan Bellmare U18s, who play against VfB's U19s in Stuttgart this evening, and wishes the youngsters from his boyhood club a great training camp. 🇯🇵 🤝 #VfB https://t.co/seerJWZ11C — VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) September 9, 2019

Shonan Bellmare vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe have a significant historical advantage in this fixture and have seven of the 14 games that they have played against Shonan Bellmare. The home side has only three victories and needs to improve its record against Vissel Kobe.

Shonan Bellmare picked up a surprise 3-1 victory against Vissel Kobe in this corresponding fixture in 2019 and will have to manage a repeat in tomorrow's game. Daiki Sugioka and Leandro Araujo were the heroes of the day for Shonan Bellmare and will have to step up against Vissel Kobe tomorrow.

Shonan Bellmare form guide in the J1 League: L-L-L-L-L

Vissel Kobe form guide in the J1 League: D-D-W-L-D

Shonan Bellmare vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Shonan Bellmare desperately needs a victory

Shonan Bellmare

Tsukasa Umekasi and Yuki Ohashi are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in tomorrow's game. The home side is in dire need of a boost in morale and will have to be at its best against Vissel Kobe.

Injured: Tsukasa Umekasi, Yuki Ohashi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe faces a difficult test tomorrow

Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe will be unable to field centre-forward Junya Tanaka as the veteran striker is currently struggling with a hamstring injury. Brazilian striker Douglas is likely to lead the line for Vissel Kobe against Shonan Bellmare. Andres Iniesta was rested in the previous game and might be included in the starting eleven on Saturday.

Injured: Junya Tanaka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shonan Bellmare vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Kosei Tani; Kazunari Ono, Keisuke Saka, Kazuki Oiwa; Daiki Kaneko; Naoki Yamada, Mitsuki Saito, Kazuaki Mawatari, Takuya Okamoto; Hirokazu Ishihara, Yuto Iwasaki

Después de una oportunidad perdida nos levantamos para seguir peleando por todo lo que nos queda por delante. Siempre juntos!

💪🏻💪🏻 Vamos @visselkobe!!



悔しい結果を受け止め、立ち上がります。今後に向けて全力を尽くします。一致団結！

💪🏻💪🏻 バモス @visselkobe!! pic.twitter.com/JFy3uH0vmp — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) September 4, 2020

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hiroki Iikura; Gotoku Sakai, Reo Osaki, Dankler, Daigo Nishi; Andres Iniesta, Sergi Samper, Hotaru Yamaguchi; Kyogo Furuhashi, Douglas, Keijiro Ogawa

Shonan Bellmare vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Shonan Bellmare have a massive hill to climb to stand a chance in this fixture and the likes of Yuto Iwasaki and Hirokazu Ishihara will have to find their feet in the final third. Vissel Kobe are likely to dominate the ball in this game but Shonan Bellmare will have their chances.

Sergi Samper, Andres Iniesta, and Douglas will play pivotal roles for Vissel Kobe. The away side is the undisputed favourite in this fixture and will have to make the most of its superior squad in tomorrow's match.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 1-3 Vissel Kobe

