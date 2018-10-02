Should Arsenal really fight to keep Aaron Ramsey?

Michael Hawthorne FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 132 // 02 Oct 2018, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aaron Ramsey clearly discontented with the decision of Unai Emery to haul him off during Arsenal's 2 nil victory over Watford

The longest serving player left at Arsenal is Aaron Ramsey, having wrote himself into the club's history with two F.A Cup final goals, the popular Welshman has found himself in a similar position we are used to seeing at the Emirates in recent years where the club has let him enter the last year of his contract.

The big dilemma facing the club and player now is, do they sell the player in January for as much as they can get for him, or does Ramsey let his contract run out completely in hope to get a bigger contract elsewhere in the summer?

Ramsey has been a great servant to Arsenal, winning the fans player of the year last season, the midfielder was seen as one of very few success stories during Arsene Wenger's last season with the club, however this season has not started so good for the player and his role is rightfully being questioned.

At the age of 27 Ramsey could be seen to be in his peak years in the position he plays on the pitch, but this is not being seen in his performances, and despite the praise he received last season, even then it was hard to see where and what was Ramsey's best role in the team.

Since the arrival of Mezut Ozil at the Emirates it has been hard to see how Arsenal accommodate both players into their system, while getting the best out of the players. The contract stand-off between Ramsey and the club can almost be blamed on Ozil as well, considering the increase to the German's contract last January that has in turn made Ramsey look for money more on par with the number 10.

From the outside there looks a sense of sentiment when discussing the future of Ramsey, many fans and experts saying that the club can not afford to let the midfielder leave the club, however looking at the balance of this Arsenal team under the leadership of Unai Emery, if the club can generate an income for the player in January this might just be the best outcome for everyone involved.

Arsenal have struggled to get the best out of Ramsey and Ozil when they both play

So far under Emery, it has looked like the Spanish manager has tried to accommodate the position of Ramsey rather than make him one of the vocal players in the team. Without a goal in his eight appearances thus far, and with two assists this is not a great return for the role of the number ten in Emery's system.

Looking to play a high press system will not suit the style of Ramsey as he prefers to run from deep into the box it is hard to fit the Welsh international into a style other than a 4-3-3 and he sits alongside two other central players.

The lack of pace he possesses looks a major problem when he has been played as a two man midfield as he struggles with the defensive side of the game even more and he does not possess the defensive mindset to help cover his full-backs. In the number ten role in this Arsenal team he does not possess the intelligence and influence that Mezut Ozil can produce on a regular basis, which was evident during the recent home win against Watford.

Although Ramsey showed his frustration and lack of professionalism coming of the pitch, the decision emery made was correct, Alex Iwobi took up a wide position allowing Mezut Ozil to play inside and Arsenal looked far more dangerous and effective which led to them scoring their two goals to kill of the game.

Mezut Ozil scores for Arsenal, showing that Emery made the correct decision in moving the German into a more central position

Unai Emery has made big decisions since his arrival at North London, the substitutuion of Mezut Ozil was highlighted at the time it occurred, dropping Ramsey for Arsenal's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea, as well as playing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang along with Alexander Lacazette, so this situation with Aaron Ramsey will not phase the strong willed former Sevilla manager.

The contract offered is reportedly off the table according to ESPN, so Emery will be planning life without the popular figure at the club.

The situation for Arsenal is that they need to move forward, that was the message sent from the departure of Arsene Wenger, and despite what Ramsey has offered and delivered for the club, letting him leave would not be the worst outcome for Arsenal and Emery. This would allow Emery the opportunity to work with players that can work within his system as it is evident early on that Ramsey does not fit in to the way the manager wants to play.

Arsenal are on a good run currently and will look to maintain this momentum, bringing new arrival Lucas Torreira into the side will be key to heart of the defensive issues from the centre of the Arsenal midfield.

Lucas Torreira will be key to success under Unai Emery, more so than Aaron Ramsey