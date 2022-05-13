“Should be Boehly’s statement signing” – Chelsea fans urge club to sign ‘simply sensational’ player on display during Tottenham vs Arsenal

Chelsea fans have urged their new owner Todd Boehly to make Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane his first marquee signing after his brace against Arsenal.

The 28-year-old became the all-time record goalscorer against the Gunners in the Premier League. He netted a penalty and nodded in a free header from a corner to help Spurs secure a 3-0 win on Thursday, May 12.

Tottenham now find themselves just a point behind Arsenal in the table with two games left to go. Both north London clubs can still mathematically catch up to Chelsea in third.

A turbulent summer saw Kane relentlessly linked with a move to Manchester City. The England captain has recovered from a slow start this term to score 24 goals and provide nine assists in his 47 Spurs appearances.

BBC News reports that the Blues are set to be taken over by a consortium led by LA Dodgers owner Boehly. Plans for a revamp of Thomas Tuchel's playing squad are surely imminent from the mega-rich owner.

Blues fans believe that Kane will be a reasonable target this summer if Spurs don't reach the Champions League. They took to Twitter to express their views on the potential summer coup:

TheRealMood @CFC_TheRealMood Harry Kane owns the North London Derby… not spoken about enough.. this guy neeeds to leave Tottenham ASAP.. Harry Kane owns the North London Derby… not spoken about enough.. this guy neeeds to leave Tottenham ASAP..

Rnjn ⭐ ⭐ @IAMRnjn Chelsea needs to make sure one between Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski is leading our attack next season. None of this Lukaku nonsense Chelsea needs to make sure one between Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski is leading our attack next season. None of this Lukaku nonsense

Janty @CFC_Janty If Harry Kane was playing for a bigger club he would of been battling for the Ballon d'Or and winning multiple trophies but instead he’s wasting his career at this joke club. If Harry Kane was playing for a bigger club he would of been battling for the Ballon d'Or and winning multiple trophies but instead he’s wasting his career at this joke club.

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng Harry Kane and Son need to leave Tottenham for a better club like Chelsea. Harry Kane and Son need to leave Tottenham for a better club like Chelsea.

Kobby @Kobbby_ Imagine Chelsea with Son and Harry Kane up front! Football Orgasms Imagine Chelsea with Son and Harry Kane up front! Football Orgasms

Frank 🇩🇪 @UTDFrankie Harry Kane really will go down as the most wasted striker in Premier League history



This guy should’ve been one of the most decorated footballers out there, simply sensational… Harry Kane really will go down as the most wasted striker in Premier League history This guy should’ve been one of the most decorated footballers out there, simply sensational…

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham set for top-four race to the wire

It was a hugely damaging defeat for the Gunners, who also lost Rob Holding thanks to a brainless red card in the first-half. They still lead their North London rivals by a point, although their remaining fixtures do look tougher on paper.

Mikel Arteta's side, who have a much worse goal difference than Spurs, travel to Newcastle United next before hosting relegation-threatened Everton on the final day.

Tottenham will next play Burnley at home before they travel to already relegated Norwich City, who are on a five-game losing streak, for their last game.

Following Chelsea's convincing victory over Leeds United, the Blues look almost certain to be in next season's Champions League.

They have an FA Cup final to look forward to this weekend. They will then conclude the season with a pair of games at Stamford Bridge against Leicester City and Watford.

Arsenal @Arsenal “The message is clear... If we win, we are in the Champions League next season."



🎙 @M8Arteta “The message is clear... If we win, we are in the Champions League next season."🎙 @M8Arteta 💬 “The message is clear... If we win, we are in the Champions League next season."🎙 @M8Arteta https://t.co/sS8Fgme9XG

Edited by Puranjay Dixit