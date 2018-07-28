Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?

Eden Hazard with the Premier League trophy for the 2016/17 season

Eden Hazard's mighty accomplishments are not unknown. A two-time Premier League winner (14/15 and 16/17), an FA Cup winner (2018) and Europa League winner in 2013 -- these are some of the major trophies that he won at Chelsea.

Hazard, who has scored 90 plus goals for Chelsea, could be named the club captain for the 2018/19 season. There is also a great possibility that he could join Real Madrid, which would be really good for his career.

After Cristiano Ronaldo left Madrid, there could not be a better chance than this for Eden Hazard to move to the Los Blancos. He could be a really good replacement for the Portuguese, besides getting an opportunity to develop more as a player.

Following a brilliant 2018 World Cup at Russia, where he scored 3 and assisted in 2 goals, it is now time for him to leave Stamford Bridge. And that is not a surprise as Hazard will have to play in the Europa League for the second time if he stays back in West London.

Real Madrid's new coach Julen Lopetegui is willing to pay more than £180 million for the Belgian.The 2017/18 season was an inconsistent one for Hazard. The Belgian is reported to have been frustrated with defensive coaches, so he could look forward to more attractive football at Chelsea this season with Maurizio Sarri as the new head coach of The Blues

But moving to Real Madrid would definitely be an upgrade for the play maker and there would be goal involvement for him in every other game. After 10 years in England, he would indeed be an exciting acquisition for Lopetegui. Instead of bringing in the rumoured Neymar or Mbappe, they could benefit in more ways than one if they get hold of the Belgian. It will be a dream come true for Hazard to finally play for Real as he has stated it multiple times that it is his dream to play for the Los Blancos.

There is also another possibility that Hazard could win the Ballon d'Or at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hazard has always been a top talent in the world of football, but he never really had a shot at the Ballon d'Or, despite his tremendous potential.

Playing for Madrid means that he has a great possibility to win trophies and this will also allow him a realistic chance at the prestigious award.

Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid will also mean one more thing -- Chelsea will have their foot in the grave. Thibaut Courtois is already on his way to Real Madrid and with Hazard's links with Real, it seems Chelsea are in some deep trouble. If Hazard leaves the Stamford Bridge, it will take a really long time for The Blues to rebuild their squad.