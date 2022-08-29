"Should go and retire", "For the love of God Ancelotti start [him]" - Real Madrid fans disappointed with lineup as superstar is on the bench again 

Real Madrid supporters have expressed their disappointment at the news that Eden Hazard has been left on the bench once again on August 28. Los Blancos will travel to Espanyol, aiming to continue their 100% La Liga record this season.

Ahead of the clash, Carlo Ancelotti named his starting lineup and made three changes from their 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo last time out.

Lucas Vazquez replaces Dani Carvajal at right-back, while Antonio Rudiger comes in at centre-half, which will push David Alaba out to left-back. Legendary midfielder Toni Kroos will also start in place of Eduardo Camavinga after missing out on the last match due to illness.

However, fans of Hazard have been left disappointed once again as he is forced to make do with a place on the substitutes bench. The forward has made an impact as a replacement in the past couple of weeks in the No. 10 role. He is clearly yet to do enough to force Ancelotti to start him though.

The Belgium international has endured a dreadful time at Real Madrid since his 2019 move from Chelsea for around €105 million. Injuries and fitness issues have wreaked havoc on his career. Hazard has scored just six times in his 68 appearances for the Galacticos and his contract is set to expire in 2024.

Expectations were incredibly high for the forward following his incredible spell at Stamford Bridge. He scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 matches for the Blues. Hazard has been a colussal disappointment in the Spanish capital.

However, fans still feel he deserves a chance to resseruct his career, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the situation:

𝙎⚡. @MadridNations Eden Hazard fans in 2022 Eden Hazard fans in 2022 https://t.co/1z06tn5Oj0

Teflon👽😂 @Tef_lon_don



Eden Hazard - 4 goals in 4 seasons Lewandowski - 4 goals in 3 gamesEden Hazard - 4 goals in 4 seasons Lewandowski - 4 goals in 3 gamesEden Hazard - 4 goals in 4 seasons😭

Carlo Ancelotti confirms bigger role for Real Madrid winger this season

Hazard's teammate Rodrygo has been promised more game time by the Italian boss this term. The 21-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Real Madrid this season, despite enjoying a breakout campaign last term.

Speaking at a press conference, Ancelotti was asked about the Brazilian winger, to which he replied (as quoted by Football Espana):

“He will have a bigger role because the last year he made the difference in important matches and he will be a starter more often. He will play on the right wing and he will be able to replace Vinicius on the left, even in place of Karim [Benzema]. Watch out for him in the role of Karim. He is very complete and it will be an important year for him.”

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid do not expect anything from Eden Hazard, they know he's no longer the player he used to be. He's Ancelotti's last choice. Real Madrid do not expect anything from Eden Hazard, they know he's no longer the player he used to be. He's Ancelotti's last choice. @marca ❗️Real Madrid do not expect anything from Eden Hazard, they know he's no longer the player he used to be. He's Ancelotti's last choice. @marca

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid from Santos in 2019 and has registered 18 goals and 21 assists in 109 matches.

