Should Jurgen Klopp be sacked if Liverpool don't win silverware?

harshit raghav FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 27 // 16 Nov 2018, 13:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crvena Zvezda v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

Jurgen Klopp has started his third full season with Liverpool and has made it to three finals namely; Europa league (2016), League cup (2016), Champions League (2018).

But he lost all the three finals and with no trophies to show for his progress in his three and a half year of management of the club and after spending heavily in the summer on the signings of Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Shaqiri, people are scrutinising his every move more than ever. With his trophy-winning ability doubted as he has lost six finals, trophies are the only way to prove the doubters wrong.

So should this be his final chance? Well, the answer has to be no. Klopp may not have won the trophies but he has definitely made Liverpool FC a force to reckon with, some even call the best counter-attacking unit in the world and gegen-pressing he brought in from his time at Dortmund has won many hearts. Even manager like Guardiola fears the attacking prowess of Klopp's Liverpool.

Talking about the progress the club has made under him, Liverpool were struggling for Champions League qualification before he came and now the club to be considered a title contender shows the significant progress made under him.

If not only for the progress made in the league table, let's consider his ability to attract world-class talent. Virgil van Dijk, Mane, Alisson, Keita, Chamberlain, Fabinho and Wijnaldum have been some signings under Klopp who were chased by clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Barcelona and Real Madrid but all chose Liverpool and the Klopp was the most important factor. This magnifies his pulling power to attract big-name players.

Not only his ability to sign world class players like Salah and van Dijk but Klopp's ability to get the best out of players who got relegated from Premier League and were not considered the big club potential players is another big ability of his. Wijnaldum is arguably Liverpool's best midfielder this season, Shaqiri is Liverpool's most impactful creative player this season, Robertson probably the best left-back in the league are some previously mediocre rated players who have shone on the big stage after being signed from a relegated team Newcastle, Stoke City and Hull City respectively.

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

All this may still point out Klopp has not won anything yet but Liverpool has taken many strides forward like never before in the last decade especially since post-Benitez era and considering Real Madrid made an approach for him in the summer shows his status in the football world.

Klopp is for sure the charismatic character Liverpool needs and should hold on to for at least another season even if no trophies are won this season.