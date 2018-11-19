×
Why Manchester City should sign Isco?

Rishabh Singh Rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
180   //    19 Nov 2018, 23:38 IST

Isco will be looking to get more time on the field
Isco will be looking to get more time on the field

Manchester City have transformed this beautiful game of football in their own style. Pep Guardiola has introduced this team with his philosophy of newer version of tiki-taka, which has seen them improve tremendously.The next step for them is to transfer their success from the Premier League to the Champions League and, with the addition of Riyad Mahrez and a coach that continues to revolutionize football, they have every chance.

Rumors State

Manchester City are now eyeing to buy Isco during January transfer window to strengthen their midfield. In the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, City has still looked formidable and Isco's addition might make them invincible. The spaniard will suit Pep's style of play perfectly and can be dangerous with his attacking instincts.

Mundo Deportivo claims that City, who have had interest in Isco before, are monitoring the Spaniard's situation intently at the moment. The Spanish international could leave the Bernabeu in June, after only playing 53 minutes under new manager Santiago Solari. Guardiola is said to be an admirer of the 26-year-old, who is out-of-favour under the Argentinian and could be tempted to leave – despite having three years left on his contract.

ISCO: The Little Magician

Isco is a creative attacking midfielder who is good in finding spaces and has really quick feet. He plays both as a number 10 or a winger who can manipulate the ball easily and unleash the attacking third to create more opportunities. Isco can also be seen as long-term replacement for David Silva, who can not only act as a playmaker but also score some crucial goals.

Manchester City will be looking to add more quality in their squad with Isco and will leave no stone unturned to sign him. He will be another exceptional talent among with their world class midfielders. Whereas Real Madrid will try hard to keep him at Santiago Bernabéu and depth to their lineup. Although Los Blancos have struggled in this early season, they will be looking to bounce back in the remaining half.

Guardiola has not yet forgotten his loss in the quarter-finals from their rivals, Liverpool and will be looking to bring the European glory to Manchester. The blues have already started this season on a high and are still unbeaten in all the competitions. The kind of dominating football that Pep's men are playing, it will be no surprise that they can lift the title for the very first time.

Isco who has already won four Champions League in his young career, will be looking to increase his tally under Pep Guardiola. Manchester City will also be looking to taste European glory for the first time, with Isco under their belt. He has scored two goals this season in 12 appearances, as well as a goal for Spain in three caps since the World Cup.

Both Bernardo Silva and Isco can compliment each other with their free flowing football and accurate passing. The 26-year-old is also a threat in counter attacks, hence will be an asset for the Cityzens. Due to his lack of game time under Solari, he might be planning to play in the premier league for some fresh challenges.

Isco is a admirable talent who can learn a lot from Pep and achieve greater heights. First Riyad Maharez and now Isco, Manchester City are looking to build a powerhouse and remain undisputable in European football.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Isco Pep Guardiola
Rishabh Singh Rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
