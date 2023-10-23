Should Mikel Arteta recall Aaron Ramsdale for Sevilla game?

Mikel Arteta kickstarted the debate about who should be Arsenal's number-one goalkeeper between Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya.

Arteta made the move going into the Premier League game at Goodison Park, which they won 1-0. That was followed by a convincing 4-0 home win in their UEFA Champions League opener to PSV Eindhoven. However, trouble started to appear in the 2-2 away draw in the North London Derby and the 2-1 loss in the Champions League at Lens.

Now Arsenal find themselves in a bind in the Champions League group stage. The two back-to-back games against the reigning Europa League champions Sevilla could decide who goes through to the Round of 16. Ramsdale has returned to training after he was unavailable for the Chelsea game due to becoming a parent on Friday.

It's very difficult to imagine the six-foot-two Ramsdale being caught off guard by a chip from Mykhailo Mudryk like Raya was at the weekend. There's a big height difference between the two goalkeepers, and Raya just is not as convincing when it comes to claiming crosses and durng corners. Raya was too far off his line and was caught out.

If there's any time to make the move and reinstate and install confidence in Aaron Ramsdale, it's right now. Arsenal have lived a life without Ramsdale, and it's clear they're better with him. Raya was nearly caught out a second time against Chelsea, this time with his feet, as Cole Palmer almost nicked the ball from him and made it 3-0.

Aaron Ramsdale may have just played it safe and booted the ball, which may have angered Mikel Arteta, but at least the ball would have been safe and not likely in the Arsenal net.

Serious decisions will have to made by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in the next 48 hours, where the season's trajectory will be laid out. The Gunners meet Sevilla away in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Aaron Ramsdale was harshly dropped by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal FC vs PSV Eindhoven: Group B - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

The 2-2 draw at Anfield in April was the turning point in last season's Premier League title race.

Arsenal were 2-2 but felt the immense pressure from the home crowd at Anfield, and Roberto Firmino caught the Gunners out late with a headed goal. One of the best saves of Ramdale's career came late as he prevented a Mohamed Salah winner.

Draws against West Ham and Southampton were problematic, as Manchester City were winning every game in the final quarter of the season. Hence, Arsenal were crushed 4-1 at the Ethiad, and from that point on ,the title was over; the Gunners had blown it.

Fingers were pointed at Aaron Ramsdale after the late-season disaster, but it wasn't all on him. Fourteen clean sheets were pivotal to the Gunners' ability to top the table for 248 days. William Saliba, Gabriel and Ramsdale were a fearsome trio and were very tough to break down.

All was good playing out from the back also, which is a must for Mikel Arteta. However, this season with Raya in goal, it feels the risk to reward has altered completely. Arsenal need to seriously think about changes at the goalkeeper position for the coming games. That decision comes down to Mikel Arteta.