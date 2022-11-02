“Should be playing in the MLS”, “Might be the worst footballer I’ve ever seen” – Barcelona fans feel 27-year-old star should be ‘ashamed’ after display in Viktoria Plzen win

Barcelona fans may have been pleased with their 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday (November 1), but they were not happy with defender Hector Bellerin's performance. The former Arsenal right-back provided a rather sub-par display against a side they were well expected to beat, and the Camp Nou faithful took notice and slammed his efforts.

Bellerin gave the ball away a shocking seven times, struggled to provide proper defensive cover on the right flank, and saw Plzen take advantage of his errors. Here are a selection of tweets from annoyed fans, with some calling for the full-back's exit from the club:

H @hazfcb_ I'm not even trolling, Bellerin is the worst fullback in Europe. I can't think of anyone else this bad at football

_. berneese. _🧚‍♀️ @the_berneese_ Hector Bellerin is shocking me oo ey

ً' @pepsecshualfcb we shipped dest and employed bellerin

🥋🇬🇳 @Sav_u Bellerin finessed his way to Barcelona, he should be playing in the MLS for DC United or San Jose, that's his level

Lm7 🇲🇽 20 @SatisfaccionDc Héctor Bellerin might be the worst footballer I've ever seen

I Sell Land @G_Samito I need to find out how much Bellerin’s gratuity is.



We should create a go fund me and pay him.



Not just to leave Barca but to never play football again. I need to find out how much Bellerin’s gratuity is.We should create a go fund me and pay him.Not just to leave Barca but to never play football again.

|å†•r @israeL__xy Bellerin should be ashamed of this performance

Bellerin joined Barcelona as a free agent in the summer after terminating his contract with Arsenal. Notably, the Spain international spent last season on loan at La Liga side Real Betis.

Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen 4-2 in their last Champions Leagu game of the season

The Blaugrana came out victors in a six-goal glut at the Doosan Arena as they dominated the proceedings from the get-go and secured all three points. It started off with a goal from Marcos Alonso early on, as the defender opened the scoring after getting to a loose ball first to slide it in at the six-minute mark.

The hosts struggled to hold down the onslaught from their visitors, and were soon greeted with a second goal from Barcelona a minute before half-time. This time it was brilliant link-up play from Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres that doubled the score, with the forward unleashing a half volley to add flair to his effort.

The half-time team talk might have helped put some nerve on the hosts as they took on the Blaugrana with more vigor in the second half. This led to an eventual penalty, which Plzen forward Tomas Chory placed into the back of the net in minute 51. While this put the hosts back in the game to the delight of their fans, their defensive efforts remained shambolic.

Torres doubled his tally a mere three minutes later as the forward pounced on a cut-back from Raphinha and put his effort where he wanted it. Plzen retaliated, thanks to a strong-willed display from Chory as the forward put a header past Inaki Pena to make the score 3-2.

That would be all for nought, as the home defense slumped in concentration once more, allowing a quick Raphinha free-kick to take them by surprise. The former Leeds United man sent his ball into teenager Pablo Torre, who secured the final goal of the game for Barcelona.

Barcelona finished third in Group C, behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, with seven points. Plzen, meanwhile, failed to open their account. The Spanish side will now play in the UEFA Europa League for the second consecutive season.

