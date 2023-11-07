"Should be starting this type of game, Pep" - Manchester City fans believe 27-year-old star should have been named in XI to face Young Boys

Manchester City fans are unhappy with Pep Guardiola for excluding Kalvin Phillips from the starting XI to face Young Boys in their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash later today (Tuesday, November 7).

The 2022-23 treble winners are cruising in Group G of the Champions League with nine points from three games. They will be aiming to secure another three points at the Etihad Stadium tonight, having beaten Young Boys 3-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Ederson starts in goal for Manchester City. Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol start in defense.

The midfield consists of Mateo Kovacic, Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish. Erling Haaland starts as the lone forward.

The likes of Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku, and Julian Alvarez have all been rested and are on the bench. However, fans are disappointed to see Kalvin Phillips still not being given a chance to impress in the starting XI.

The 27-year-old has only made seven appearances this season, playing just 186 minutes of football - with just seven of them coming in the Champions League. The England international is expected to leave Manchester City in the January transfer window.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Kalvin Phillips should be starting this type of game, Pep"

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola 'willing' to sell superstar to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would be willing to sell club icon Kevin De Bruyne to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the summer of 2024.

Saudi Pro League chiefs are reportedly keen on signing De Bruyne in the upcoming transfer windows, with Al-Nassr being the most likely destination.

The 32-year-old has been one of the most creative and devastating midfielders in Europe for nearly a decade. He has scored 96 goals and provided 153 assists in 358 appearances across all competitions, helping the Cityzens win 14 major honors.

Unfortunately, De Bruyne is currently sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury after suffering a relapse in August. With the Belgian on the cusp of the twilight years of his career, Manchester City would be looking to a future without his presence in the midfield.

De Bruyne's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025 but the Cityzens are reportedly willing to cash in on him next summer. Despite his age, he would cost Al-Nassr around £60 million.