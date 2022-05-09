×
"Should've signed Cristiano" - Fans make Ronaldo admission as they brand 'terrible' Lionel Messi a 'system player' after PSG 2-2 Troyes

Lionel Messi heavily criticised online following goalless display against Troyes
Lionel Messi heavily criticised online following goalless display against Troyes
Jack Spedding
Modified May 09, 2022 03:12 AM IST
News

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) blew a two-goal lead for the second Ligue 1 game in a row as they were held at home against relegation-threatened Troyes on Sunday.

Marquinhos put the Parisiens ahead early on before Neymar buried a penalty to double the lead midway through the first half.

However, a strike from Ike Ugbo and a Florian Tardieu penalty salvaged an unlikely point for the visitors and condemned PSG to their third consecutive draw.

The VAR denied Neymar a late winner, which was originally given to them by the on-field referee. PSG ultimately couldn't find a way through their opponent's dogged defense, despite the attacking trio of Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe playing the full 90 minutes.

⌛️ FULL-TIME: @PSG_English 2-2 Troyes⚽️🇧🇷 @marquinhos_m5 🇧🇷 @neymarjr One point each tonight.#𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐂 https://t.co/WwmWLSIsIa

Fans were understandably unimpressed with Mauricio Pochettino's side, with Messi in particular on the receiving end of the criticism.

The Argentine has only scored four times in 24 top-flight appearances for the Ligue 1 champions since his move from Barcelona last summer.

Here's what fans thought of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's impact on the clash:

I hate to say it but Messi is a terrible signing. We should've signed Cristiano. He is a way better player + lower wages, and he is clutch something we need in our team.
Lionel Messi has hit the post again. Twice in this match for PSG.
Lionel Messi left his comfort zone to deny the "system player" allegations but ended up proving them right 😭😭😭
Messi finally decided to test himself outside the Barcelona system and has scored less goals than Rodri, Fabinho and Reece James. Sir Alex was right all along
Messi fans always trolled Ronaldo for scoring penalties Now they on their knees begging for a penalty 😭😭😭 https://t.co/q010kwEsO3
Marquinhos has more league goals than Messi this season 😭Messi officially the worst signing in UberEATS history 😭
Apparently, one of them is a poacher and a tap-in merchant, while the other is a playmaking midfielder who has sacrificed his goalscoring to create chances. https://t.co/pXSZ0yRrwU
Messi is clearly flop of the season across Europe. I can’t believe I’m saying this
Imagine if Cristiano Ronaldo had only 4 league goals by MAY in a shit league like Lionel Messi.We would never hear the end of it. https://t.co/RJjkS9a8j8

Messi signing leads to record PSG financial losses

The footballing world was stunned when news broke that the legendary forward was to leave the club he has spent his entire career at, and it appeared clear as to where he would end up next.

Paris Saint-Germain are one of only a handful of clubs who can realistically afford Messi's superstar wages. The Evening Standard reported that Messi will earn €35 million a season after tax while he is playing in the French capital.

According to The Mirror, the Parisiens have posted losses of €224.3 million for the 2020/21 season, with the club losing out on €31 million from their normal ticket revenue due to the pandemic.

At the same time, PSG's wage bill rose to an eye-watering €431 million per year, as Messi was joined last summer by high-profile signings such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georgino Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos. The French champions' annual wages are higher than the rest of Ligue 1 combined.

The figures may also cast doubt on the club's ability to keep forward Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract this summer and has been heavily linked with a blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
