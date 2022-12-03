Fans were less than impressed with Bruno Guimaraes' performance in Brazil's shocking 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in Group G at the FIFA World Cup.
The Newcastle United midfielder didn't start the game for Selecao, but came on in the 55th minute for Fred.
He missed two big chances, snatching at his shot in the 73rd minute, with the ball flying over Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy's bar.
Guimaraes, 25, had another opportunity in the 84th minute when Raphinha paced down the right and beat two men before crossing into the box.
The Magpies man met the ball, but Cameroonian defender Christopher Wooh got a vital touch to clear away for a corner.
He will be ruing the missed opportunities as Rigobert Song's men shocked Selecao in the 90+2nd minute.
Vincent Aboubakar headed home an incredible winner for Cameroon and was sent off after celebrating by taking his shirt off, having been on a booking.
It was Brazil's first defeat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and one that many fans had not anticipated.
Tite made plenty of changes to his starting lineup from their 1-0 win over Switzerland on game week two.
The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eder Militao, and Ederson were all brought into the fray.
However, Guimaraes was somewhat of a surprise omission as Tite chose Fred and Fabinho as partners in midfield.
Fans were bemused by the decision before the game against Cameroon, but it seems those feelings have now switched.
Brazil face South Korea in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup
Brazil have won Group G and head into the last 16 to face Group H underdogs South Korea.
The Asian Tigers secured a memorable 2-1 comeback win over Portugal on the same day Selecao suffered their shock defeat to Cameroon.
Korea Republic progressed from the group stages of a FIFA World Cup tournament for just the third time in their 11th appearance in the competition.
Tite's side will head into the clash with South Korea as massive favorites.
They are ranked first in the FIFA world rankings, while the Asian side are down in the 28th spot.
Korea Republic's Son Heung-min has insisted his side have a chance of beating Brazil, saying (via Daily Mail):
"Going into the round of 16 was our goal and now we have higher goals and we will do our best to achieve those goals. No-one knows the world of football, especially now, and since we have a chance to beat Brazil we will do our best and prepare our best game."
