Fans were less than impressed with Bruno Guimaraes' performance in Brazil's shocking 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in Group G at the FIFA World Cup.

The Newcastle United midfielder didn't start the game for Selecao, but came on in the 55th minute for Fred.

He missed two big chances, snatching at his shot in the 73rd minute, with the ball flying over Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy's bar.

Guimaraes, 25, had another opportunity in the 84th minute when Raphinha paced down the right and beat two men before crossing into the box.

The Magpies man met the ball, but Cameroonian defender Christopher Wooh got a vital touch to clear away for a corner.

He will be ruing the missed opportunities as Rigobert Song's men shocked Selecao in the 90+2nd minute.

Vincent Aboubakar headed home an incredible winner for Cameroon and was sent off after celebrating by taking his shirt off, having been on a booking.

It was Brazil's first defeat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and one that many fans had not anticipated.

Tite made plenty of changes to his starting lineup from their 1-0 win over Switzerland on game week two.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eder Militao, and Ederson were all brought into the fray.

However, Guimaraes was somewhat of a surprise omission as Tite chose Fred and Fabinho as partners in midfield.

Fans were bemused by the decision before the game against Cameroon, but it seems those feelings have now switched.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to Guimaraes' forgettable display:

Jujutsu Kaisen stan account🇧🇷 @tobiadeyemi_219 This is hall of shame cameo from Bruno guimaraes might be worse than Lukaku🤣🤣 This is hall of shame cameo from Bruno guimaraes might be worse than Lukaku🤣🤣

mase. @obeemase Bruno Guimaraes shouldn’t play again in this tournament. He was so terrible Bruno Guimaraes shouldn’t play again in this tournament. He was so terrible

👽  @SidinhoDest Pedro and Bruno guimaraes trying to score be like Pedro and Bruno guimaraes trying to score be like https://t.co/cjdVzcrnlN

🕵🏾‍♂️ @Prisoner_POV Bruno Guimaraes dropping in a "How to destroy your team ?" performance.



Guy was ruining everything Brasil tried to do. Bruno Guimaraes dropping in a "How to destroy your team ?" performance.Guy was ruining everything Brasil tried to do.

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Probably the worst Bruno performance I have seen…should have gotten a goal. I really hope this doesn’t hurts his chances going forward. Probably the worst Bruno performance I have seen…should have gotten a goal. I really hope this doesn’t hurts his chances going forward.

jogo bonito x rising sun 🇧🇷🇯🇵 @_MS6174 This Bruno G stinker in the final 3rd This Bruno G stinker in the final 3rd

Edwin @Edwin__11 It feels weird to say this but Fred was way better than Bruno. It feels weird to say this but Fred was way better than Bruno.

🧸* @R3PHINHA Bruno Guimaries has been terrible, Martinelli could’ve had 3 assists if it wasn’t for him ffs Bruno Guimaries has been terrible, Martinelli could’ve had 3 assists if it wasn’t for him ffs

Brazil face South Korea in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup

Selecao will meet Korea Republic

Brazil have won Group G and head into the last 16 to face Group H underdogs South Korea.

The Asian Tigers secured a memorable 2-1 comeback win over Portugal on the same day Selecao suffered their shock defeat to Cameroon.

Korea Republic progressed from the group stages of a FIFA World Cup tournament for just the third time in their 11th appearance in the competition.

Tite's side will head into the clash with South Korea as massive favorites.

They are ranked first in the FIFA world rankings, while the Asian side are down in the 28th spot.

Korea Republic's Son Heung-min has insisted his side have a chance of beating Brazil, saying (via Daily Mail):

"Going into the round of 16 was our goal and now we have higher goals and we will do our best to achieve those goals. No-one knows the world of football, especially now, and since we have a chance to beat Brazil we will do our best and prepare our best game."

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 2467 votes