"Show that you are bothered" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink challenges Chelsea superstar to overcome poor form after underwhelming display against Arsenal

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged struggling Blues forward Romelu Lukaku to 'at least run around' following the latter's poor showing against Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel's side were beaten 4-2 by the Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (April 20). In the process, Mikel Arteta's men snapped a three-game losing streak to pull level with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Several Blues players underperformed against Arsenal, with Lukaku dropping yet another below-par display. The Belgian had just 22 touches of the ball and a solitary shot that was off target during his time on the pitch. He was eventually replaced by Kai Havertz in the 60th minute.

Hasselbaink lambasted Lukaku for his poor performance, saying on Sky Sports (as quoted by the Express):

"I think, for Chelsea today, it was a bad performance, a really, really bad performance. Certain players are getting an opportunity like (Romelu) Lukaku, (Malang) Sarr, (Andreas) Christensen, and when we go back to Lukaku, he does not do enough."

🗣 "Going back to Lukaku, doesn't do enough, does not do enough. If you want to be the man you have to run around."



The former Atletico Madrid forward added:

"If you want to be the man, you need to at least run around. You have to try and show that you are bothered and that you want to suffer, and he simply does not run around; he does not go into gaps, and he doesn’t go into space, and without doing that, you are not going to score."

Hasselbaink concluded:

"Chelsea were very static, and if you are going to have players that play like that, you have no chance."

Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea struggles continue

It has simply not gone to plan for Lukaku since his return to Stamford Bridge on a club-record deal worth around £97.5 million last summer. After a bright start that saw him score thrice in his first four Premier League games, the Belgian has found the back of the net just twice in his next 17 league outings.

He hasn't fared much better continentally, scoring just twice in six UEFA Champions League games. Lukaku's explosive interview with Sky Sports Italia midway through the season and his injury woes haven't helped his case either.

Lukaku has scored just 12 times in 38 games across competitions this season and faces a difficult road ahead to change his fortunes.

