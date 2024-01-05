Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Shrewsbury Town will host Wrexham at New Meadow on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

The home side kicked off their cup campaign against Colchester United back in November last year, picking up a 3-2 comeback win over the U's. They then locked horns with Notts County in the next round of the competition, once again winning 3-2 with striker Ryan Bowman scoring a brilliant hat-trick to help the Shrews advance to the third round.

Shrewsbury Town were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season after losing 2-1 to Sunderland and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Wrexham, meanwhile, beat Mansfield Town 2-1 in their cup opener, with Sam Dalby and Paul Mullin getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a second-half consolation goal. They then picked up a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Yeovil Town in the next round, with Dalby once again netting for the Red Dragons.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Shrewsbury and Wrexham. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a League Two clash back in 2008 which the hosts won 3-0.

Shrewsbury have won all but one of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Seven of the Shrews' nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Only four of Wrexham's 14 league wins this season have come on the road.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham Prediction

Shrewsbury's latest result ended a four-game losing streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have won four of their last six home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Wrexham have won four of their last five games and have lost just two of their last nine across all competitions. They are in much better form ahead of the weekend clash and should come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Shrewsbury Town 1-2 Wrexham

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wrexham to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Shrewsbury's last six home matches)