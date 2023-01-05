Shrewsbury vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Shrewsbury Town will host Sunderland at Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium on Saturday (January 7) in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Salop are coming off three consecutive defeats in League One, indicating a loss of form. With 29 points from 24 games, Steve Cotterill's side are languishing in 16th in the standings.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four Championship games and are eighth with 38 points from 26 games.

The Black Cats have progressed gradually under Tony Mowbray, who replaced Alex Neil as the full-time manager in August. Following a rocky initial few weeks under Mowbray, the Tyne and Wear outfit have steaded themselves, losing only twice in their last ten games.

Shrewsbury vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 previous clashes between the two sides, with Sunderland leading 10-2.

Shrewsbury's two wins over Sunderland have both come in the last four years - 1-0 in October 2019 in League One and 2-1 in the FA Cup in February 2021.

This will be the first FA Cup meeting between Shrewsbury and Sunderland. The Black Cats won the only previous cup game between the sides (1-0 in 2016-17 League Cup).

Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last three home games against Sunderland, with all of them coming in League One.

Shrewsbury have won just two of their last eight FA Cup ties against teams from the top two tiers of English football.

This is Sunderland's first appearance in the third round of the FA Cup since the 2017-18 season, while they last progressed beyond this stage in the 2014-15 season.

Shrewsbury vs Sunderland Prediction

Shrewsbury are on a poor run of form right now, looking toothless going forward and getting exposed at the back.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have looked good in the last two months, but their defence hasn't been the most solid, keeping just one clean sheet in their last eight games. Nevertheless, the Black Cats should have enough firepower to dispatch the League One side.

Prediction: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland

Shrewsbury vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

