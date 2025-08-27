Sigma vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025

Sigma will welcome Malmo to Andrův stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The visitors recorded a 3-0 win in the first leg last week.

The hosts saw their poor form continue in their Czech First League meeting against Hradec Králové as they suffered a 1-0 away loss. They failed to score for the second consecutive match and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Himmelsblått extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions on Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw by Göteborg in the Allsvenskan. Sead Hakšabanović bagged a first-half brace in the first leg, and Lasse Berg Johnsen added the third goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Sigma vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts played their first game in a European competition in seven years last week. They failed to score in that match and will look to find the back of the net in this home leg.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six competitive away games, recording five wins. They have scored at least three goals in three games in that period.

The hosts have been eliminated from the qualifying playoffs of the Europa League in their last three appearances in UEFA competitions. Notably, they have lost their last three qualifiers without scoring.

Himmelsblått have kept clean sheets in their last three games.

Sigma are winless in their five meetings against Swedish teams thus far, suffering three defeats.

The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered seven defeats against Czech teams, with five losses registered away from home.

Sigma vs Malmo Prediction

Hanáci have endured a poor run of form, losing three of their last four games in all competitions. Notably, they have failed to score in these defeats as well. They are unbeaten at home in competitive games this season, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

The Blue Ones are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins while scoring seven goals. They are unbeaten in their last five games in Europa League qualifiers, recording four wins.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their recent records in European qualifiers, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sigma 0-2 Malmo

Sigma vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

