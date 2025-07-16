Sileks vs Decic Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Sileks and Decic will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League first-round qualifier on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at Training Center Petar Milosevski.
The visitors hold a two-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 victory in the first leg in Montenegro last week. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Andrej Bajovic's 39th-minute strike. Their visitors were reduced to 10 men when Martin Mircevski was sent off five minutes into the second half. Ibrahima Ndiaye stepped off the bench to make sure of the result in the 71st minute.
Both sides will continue their quest to advance to the next round of the Conference League qualifiers. The winner of this tie will face Rapid Vienna in the second round while the losers will be eliminated from the continental qualifiers.
Sileks vs Decic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The first-leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Five of Decic's last seven games have had goals at both ends.
- Five of Sileks' last six games have seen one side fail to score.
- Decic are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions (five wins).
- Sileks are winless in 12 games in European qualifiers, losing 10.
- Seven of Decic's last eight games have produced over 1.5 goals.
- Four of Sileks' last six home games in European competition have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Sileks vs Decic Prediction
Sileks were poor in pre-season, failing to win any of five pre-season friendlies, drawing four. They followed this up with a poor showing in the first leg, being outplayed for most of the game.
Decic were by far the more dominant side in the first leg at home and their 2-0 victory was deserved. The two-goal cushion gives them a margin for error but the Tuzi outfit are unlikely to take anything for granted. They might prioritize protecting their two-goal cushion rather than going all out for the win.
Sileks need to score three unreplied goals to advance to the next round and this could leave them susceptible in defense. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Sileks 1-1 Decic
Sileks vs Decic Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals