Silkeborg vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2022 

Silkeborg will host Anderlecht at the Jysk Park in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The fixture is a direct battle for second spot in Group B, with West Ham having already secured progression as group winners. The second spot is up for grabs and the two sides will square off to qualify for the playoffs next year.

Silkeborg currently hold the advantage and sit in second spot with six points garnered from five matches. The Danes need a point to extend their continental campaign into next year.

Anderlecht occupy third spot with five points to their name and only a win would be enough for the Brussels outfit.

The Purple and White come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-2 home win over Eupen in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday. Lior Refaelov's brace inspired the win for his side.

Silkeborg fell to a 2-1 defeat to Viborg in the Danish Superliga. They went ahead in the first half through Tonni Adamsen but a second-half fightback from the visitors saw them claim all three points.

Silkeborg vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht claimed a 1-0 home victory in the reverse fixture in September.

Silkeborg are on a four-game winless run in all competitions, losing their last three matches on the bounce.

Anderlecht are the most decorated side in terms of European success in the UECL this season.

Silkeborg have conceded in each of their last 15 home games in all competitions.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in six previous games against Danish opposition, winning five games.

Nine of Silkeborg's last 11 matches in all competitions have produced three or more goals.

Anderlecht have won just one of their last eight away matches in UEFA competition and failed to score on six of those occasions.

Silkeborg vs Anderlecht Prediction

Both sides have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, having each posted just one win in their last six matches in all competitions.

Another thing the two sides have in common is high-scoring games, with goals typically flowing at both ends of the field when Anderlecht and Silkeborg take to the field.

The home side hold the advantage in the tie and are likely to priortize getting a draw rather than going all out for victory. Anderlecht are the more historic team and despite their inconsistencies, we are backing the visitors to do enough to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Silkeborg 1-2 Anderlecht

Silkeborg vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

