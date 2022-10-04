Silkeborg vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022 

Silkeborg will welcome FCSB to Jysk Park in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 6).

Boty teams will look to register their first win of the campaign to keep their continental dreams alive. Silkeborg are bottom of Group B on zero points, while FCSB are one point better off in third spot.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 victory over Horsens in the Danish Superliga at the same ground on Sunday. Kasper Kusk and Nicklas Helenius scored in either half to inspire the win.

FCSB, meanwhile, narrowly edged out FC Arges with a 3-2 home win in the Romanian Liga 1. Andrea Compagno scored a brace to guide his team to victory.

They will now turn their attention to the continent, having last been in action there in a goalless draw at home against Anderlecht. Silkeborg, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat against West Ham three weeks ago despite taking the lead.

Silkeborg vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first continental meeting between the two teams.

FCSB's victory at the weekend was their first win in seven games across competitions.

The Romanians have won just three of their 22 away group games in the UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League, losing 11.

Five of Silkeborg's last six home games in all competitions have had goals at both ends.

FCSB's last five games on the road have seen both teams find the back of the net, with the last four producing at three of more goals.

FCSB have conceded two goals per game on average across their last five away trips.

Silkeborg vs FCSB Prediction

Both teams will go all out for victory in this game, as failure to secure maximum points could put paid to their hopes of qualification for the knockouts.

Silkeborg have been by far the more consistent team and were unlucky to lose both their games in the competition so far. The hosts' artificial turf could also play a key role in the game, although their porous defence could be exploited by the visitors.

FCSB have simply not played at the level expected this season, but their weekend victory might add a spring to their steps. However, Silkeborg should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Silkeborg 2-1 FCSB

Silkeborg vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Silkeborg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Silkeborg to score over 1.5 goals

