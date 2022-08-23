Silkeborg vs HJK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022-23

Silkeborg will host HJK as they look to come from behind in their second leg encounter of the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

Silkeborg lost the first leg tie after conceding the winner in the 80th minute. They also went down to 10 men at just over the hour mark, which made it more difficult to get back into the game.

They have a lot to prove as they host their Scandinavian rivals.

Silkeborg vs HJK Head-to-Head

Both teams will be squaring off for the second time in their history after HJK won the first leg fixture in Helsinki.

HJK form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Silkeborg form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Silkeborg vs HJK Team News

Silkeborg

Captain Gustav Dahl will be out of contention for this tie as he is still recuperating from a concussion.

Andre Calisir will serve his suspension following a red card in the first game.

Injuries: Gustav Dahl

Suspension: Andre Calisir

HJK

Roope Riski, Valtteri Moren and Manuel Martic have been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Roope Riski, Valtteri Moren, Manuel Martic

Suspension: None

Silkeborg vs HJK Predicted XI

Silkeborg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nicolai Larsen (GK); Lukas Engel, Joel Felix, Tobias Salquist, Oliver Sonne; Anders Klynge, Mark Brink, Stefan Thordason; Nikolai Vallys, Nicklas Helenius, Sebastian Jorgensen

HJK Predicted XI (3-4-3): Conor Hazard (GK); Jukka Raitala, Arttu Hoskonen, Miro Tenho; Murilo, Lucas Lingman, Santeri Vaananen, David Browne; Malik Abubakari, Bojan Radulovic, Santeri Hostikka

Silkeborg vs HJK Prediction

The two teams are evenly matched for this tie, with the visitors enjoying a narrow advantage courtesy of David Browne's winner in the first leg, which gave them a slight cushion for this tie.

Both teams are solid at the back, which can make this game more tactical with very little to separate the two teams.

Silkeborg will look to get inspiration from their supporters as they host this tie at JYSK Park. They will need to overcome a solid HJK backline to bring them back into this contest.

Courtesy of their lead, HJK walk into this tie as narrow favorites to progress and book their place in the Europa League group stages.

A draw is on the cards on Thursday.

Prediction: Silkeborg 1-1 HJK

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P