Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

Silkeborg host Jagiellonia Bialystok at the JYSK Park on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round. Aiming for their first appearance in a major competition since 2022, the Danish side overcame KA in the last stage of the qualifiers.

Following a disappointing 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Nordic side pushed their Icelandic rivals all the way to extra-time, where they struck a late winner to seal the match 3-2 and the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Interspersed between these games were a troika of defeats in the Danish Superliga, as Silkeborg have begun their campaign atrociously. Brondby dealt them a 3-0 win on the opening day, followed by a 2-0 home loss to FC Fredericia and then another 1-0 defeat to Randers.

Kent Nielsen's side are rock-bottom in 12th place, without a single point in the bag - the only side with such an unwanted distinction in the Danish top division. They haven't scored a single goal either.

On the other hand, Jagiellonia Bialystok created history last year by reaching the league phase of the UEFA Conference League and marching all the way until the quarter-finals - all in their first-ever appearance at a major competition.

The Polish side surpassed all expectations at the tournament while laying the groundwork for future qualifications. So far in the current season, the Jaga ousted Serbian team Novi Pazar, beating them 2-1 in the first leg before a 3-1 victory at home in the return.

Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between Silkeborg and Jagiellonia Bialystok.

The Jaga have faced a Danish side before, Copenhagen in the league phase of last year's Conference League and won 2-1.

Adrian Siemieniec's side are on a three-game winning run in all competitions.

Silkeborg are unbeaten in their last four European games, winning and drawing twice each.

In five official games so far this season, Silkeborg have won just once: 3-2 vs KA in the last round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Prediction

Jagiellonia Bialystok come into the fixture on the back of a three-game winning run in all competitions, including their two-legged victories in the last round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Silkeborg are on a low ebb right now, and could be headed for another loss.

Prediction: Silkeborg 1-2 Jagiellonia Bialystok

Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jagiellonia Bialystok to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More