Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Silkeborg and KA Akureyri kick off their UEFA Conference League campaign on Wednesday when they lock horns at the JYSK Park in the first leg of the second qualifying round. Hallgrímur Jónasson’s side are making their first European outing since 2023, when they reached the third round of the Conference League qualifiers before crashing out at the hands of Club Brugge.

Ad

Silkeborg were denied a dream start to the 2025-26 Danish Superliga campaign as they suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat against Brondby at the Brondby Stadion on Sunday.

This was in keeping with their unconvincing run of results in pre-season, where Kent Nielsen’s men lost four of their five warm-up games, with a 3-1 victory over Danish second-tier side Thisted being the exception.

Despite finishing seventh in the league table last season, Silkeborg clinched a UEFA Conference League qualification berth after picking up a 3-1 victory over Randers in the Superliga European playoff final on June 1.

Ad

Trending

As for KA Akureyri, they returned to winning ways at the weekend when they edged out ÍA Akranes 2-0 in their Icelandic top-flight clash at the Greifavöllurinn Stadium.

Before that, Jónasson’s side saw their four-game winless run come to an end on July 6 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Reykjavik, one week before crashing back down to earth in a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Hafnarfjordur.

Despite finishing eighth in the league table last season, KA Akureyri have reached the UEFA Conference League qualifiers after beating Vikingur 2-0 to clinch the 2024 Iceland Cup title.

Ad

Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Silkeborg and KA Akureyri, who will both aim to start their rivalry on a positive note.

Silkeborg have lost seven of their last nine games across all competitions since May 24, having gone unbeaten in the five matches preceding this run (3W, 2D).

KA have won just two of their last 10 away matches across all competitions, while losing six and claiming two draws since February 22.

Silkeborg are unbeaten in five of their most recent six competitive home games, picking up four wins and one draw since the start of April.

Ad

Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri Prediction

KA Akureyri have struggled to grind out results in the Icelandic top flight and face a sterner challenge in a significantly superior and more experienced Silkeborg side.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are backing Nielsen’s men to come away with a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Silkeborg 3-1 KA Akureyri

Ad

Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Silkeborg to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Silkeborg’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More