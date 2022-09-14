Silkeborg vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23 

Silkeborg will entertain West Ham United at JYSK Park in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Anderlecht in their campaign opener with Fabio Silva scoring the only goal of the game for the Belgian club. Silkeborg bounced back with a 1-0 win in the Danish Superliga over AGF on Sunday.

West Ham, meanwhile, kicked off their Conference League campaign with a resounding 3-1 win at home over FCSB. The Romanian club opened the scoring in London, but the Hammers put in a solid second-half performance to seal all three points.

The Hammers are travelling after a week's rest to Denmark, as their Premier League game at the weekend against Newcastle United was postponed because of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Silkeborg vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

The two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday. Both Silkeborg and West Ham will look to kickstart their rivalry with a win.

Silkeborg form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

West Ham form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Silkeborg vs West Ham United Team News

Silkeborg

Niclas Holm Pedersen, Gustav Dahl and Alexander Lind are nursing injuries and didn't play the weekend league game against AGF. Robert Gojani was absent from the squad that travelled to Anderlecht last week and is expected to sit this one out too.

Injured: Robert Gojani, Niclas Holm Pedersen, Gustav Dahl, Alexander Lind

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

West Ham United

The Hammers have a few notable absentees for the trip to Silkeborg. Nayef Aguerd and Ben Johnson are long-term absentees, while Aaron Cresswell and Gianluca Scamacca face late fitness tests. Tomas Soucek and Maxwel Cornet face a race against time to prove their match fitness.

Injured: Nayef Aguerd, Ben Johnson

Doubtful: Aaron Creswell, Gianluca Scamacca, Tomas Soucek, Maxwel Cornet

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Silkeborg vs West Ham United Predicted XIs

Silkeborg (4-3-3): Nicolai Larsen; Lukas Engel, Joel Felix, Tobias Salquist, Oliver Sonne; Anders Klynge, Mark Brink, Stefan Thordarson; Mads Kaalund, Nicklas Helenius, Sebastian Jorgensen

West Ham United (3-4-2-1): Alphonse Areola; Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri; Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio

Silkeborg vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham have enjoyed a week's rest ahead of their trip to Denmark, which might come in hand. Silkeborg have just one win in their last five games but could put up a solid display at home.

Although the Hammers have been inconsistent this season, they looked sharp in their campaign opener against FCSB and will look to carry some of that momentum into this game.

Nonetheless, they have a few injury concerns, and with Silkeborg looking to secure their first win in the competition, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Silkeborg 1-1 West Ham

