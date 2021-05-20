Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2020-21

The CAF Champions League is back with another important quarterfinal this weekend as Simba SC take on Kaizer Chiefs at the Benjamin Nkapa National Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have had their troubles this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Simba SC are at the top of their league table at the moment and have been in excellent domestic form this season. The reigning Tanzanian champions were not at their best against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend and will need to take it up a notch on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have struggled in the South African Premier Soccer League and are in 11th place in the league table. The Chiefs have taken a commendable first-leg lead but will need to be wary of an upset this weekend.

Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an excellent record against Simba SC and have won the only game played between the two teams. Simba SC have never defeated Kaizer Chiefs in an official fixture and will want to make history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 4-0 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. Simba SC were well below their best on the day and will have to step up in this match.

Simba SC form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Kaizer Chiefs form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Simba SC

Simba SC have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal in this fixture. The Tanzanians were stunned last week and will need to name a strong team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat is recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this game. Erick Mathoho is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Khama Billiat

Doubtful: Erick Mathoho

Suspended: None

Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Simba SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aishi Manula; Mohammed Husseini Mohamed, Joash Onyango, Serges Wawa, Shomari Kapombe; Taddeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude; Larry Bwalya, Clatous Chama, Luís Miquissone; Mutshimba Mugalu

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bruce Bvuma; Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Reeve Frosler, Philani Zulu, Njabulo Blom, Bernard Parker; Dumisani Zuma, Lebogang Manyama, Samir Nurkovic

Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have experienced a difficult league campaign so far and but have managed to make amends in the CAF Champions League. The Chiefs were excellent last weekend and will want to keep another clean sheet on Saturday.

Simba SC conceded four goals last week and struggled against Samir Nurkovic in their previous game. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Simba SC 1-3 Kaizer Chiefs

