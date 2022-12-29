Singapore vs Vietnam Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30, 2022

Singapore will host Vietnam at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Jalan Besar on Friday (December 30) in the AFF Championship, with both sides eyeing the knockouts.

The Kallang Lions opened their campaign with a 3-2 defeat of Myanmar followed by a 2-0 win over Laos. However, with Malaysia playing a game more, Takayuki Nishigaya's side are in third place in Group B, with Vietnam leading the pack on goal difference.

The Golden Star Warriors began their campaign by hitting Laos for a six in a clinical display. That was followed by a 3-0 win over Malaysia, which sent them top of the group, as they look poised to reach the semifinals.

Singapore vs Vietnam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 previous clashes between the two teams, with Vietnam winning seven and losing four.

Singapore's last win over Vietnam came in the 1998 AFF Championship. Since then, they have been winless against the Golden Star Warriors in 12 games.

Singapore and Vietnam met in September this year, which the Golden Star Warriors won 4-0.

Singapore have won the AFF Championship four times, while Vietnam have won it twice.

Vietnam are on a seven-game winning run, including a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in a hybrid friendly.

In their last seven games, Vietnam have kept a clean sheet six times, including in both their AFF Championship wins.

Singapore are unbeaten in their last four games, winning the last three.

Shawal Anuar has scored in both games for the Kallang Lions in the Championship.

Nguyen Tien Linh has opened the scoring for the Golden Star Warriors in both games in the tournament.

Singapore vs Vietnam Prediction

Singapore are on a good run of form right now and have made their case to reach the knockouts. Vietnam, meanwhile, have posted big wins of their own and look like real contenders for the title.

It could be a close game, but expect the Golden Star Warriors, who are also ranked 64 places above the Kallang Lions in the world, to prevail.

Prediction: Singapore 1-2 Vietnam

Singapore vs Vietnam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vietnam

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

