Sint-Truiden vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Sint-Truiden and Genk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 28 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Sporting Charleroi last weekend. Adem Zorgane scored the match-winner in the 69th minute.

Genk claimed a comfortable 3-0 home win over Oostende. Daniel Munoz opened the scoring in the ninth minute, while Mbwana Samatta and Joseph Paintsil also scored to inspire a comfortable victory.

The win saw them move 10 points clear at the summit of the table, having garnered 66 points from 27 games. Sint-Truiden sit in the 11th spot with 35 points to show for their efforts in 27 games.

Sint-Truiden vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 61 occasions in the past. Genk lead 35-9, while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when they shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

St Truiden have lost their last three league games on the bounce and have managed just one win in their last seven league matches.

Genk's last four away games have witnessed goals at both ends, with three games producing three goals or more.

Genk have the best away record in the league this term, having garnered 29 points from 13 games.

Sint-Truiden have the second-worst attacking record at home in the league this term with just 11 goals in 13 games. Only bottom-placed Seraing (seven) have scored fewer.

Four of the last five head-to-head games between the two sides have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Sint-Truiden vs Genk Prediction

Genk have not been at their best in recent weeks but got back to winning ways last weekend after a three-game winless run. The league leaders will look to build on this with another victory to consolidate their 10-point lead at the summit of the standings.

St Truiden, for their part, have lost their last three matches on the bounce but are still within touching distance of the playoff spots for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

We are backing Genk to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sint-Truiden 0-2 Genk

Sint-Truiden vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

