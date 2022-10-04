Sivasspor vs Ballkani Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022 

Sivasspor will host Ballkani in a UEFA Europa Conference League matchday three clash on Thursday (October 6).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Hatayaspor at the same venue in the Turkish Super Lig last weekend. All three goals came in the first half, with Ayoub El Kaabi and Bertug Yildirim scoring to inspire the visitors to the win.

The defeat left the Sivas outfit floundering in the relegation zone, having garnered four points from eight games.

Demir Grup Sivasspor @Sivasspor



UEFA Avrupa Konferans Ligi’nde Ballkani ile oynayacağımız maç öncesinde Demir Grup Sivasspor’umuzun ve rakip takımın programı belli oldu.



Detaylar bit.ly/3e1FRd8 Medya Bilgilendirme – Ballkani Maçının Programı Belli OlduUEFA Avrupa Konferans Ligi’nde Ballkani ile oynayacağımız maç öncesinde Demir Grup Sivasspor’umuzun ve rakip takımın programı belli oldu.Detaylar Medya Bilgilendirme – Ballkani Maçının Programı Belli OlduUEFA Avrupa Konferans Ligi’nde Ballkani ile oynayacağımız maç öncesinde Demir Grup Sivasspor’umuzun ve rakip takımın programı belli oldu.Detaylar 👉 bit.ly/3e1FRd8 https://t.co/3J45O3TDVZ

Ballkani, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win against Gjilani in the Kosovan Superliga on Sunday. Arber Prekazi's first-half own goal put the hosts ahead before Meriton Korenica made sure of the result with three minutes to go.

The victory made it three wins on the bounce for Ilir Daja's side and helped them to consolidate second spot in the league.

They will turn their attention to the continent where they sit in third spot in Group G with one point. Sivasspor are second, level on four points with table-toppers Slavia Prague.

Sivasspor vs Ballkani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Sivasspor are winless in their seven home games across competitions this season.

Ballkani have won four of their last five games on the road across competitions.

Four of the last five games involving Sivasspor have had goals at both ends.

Six of Ballkani's last seven games away from home have produced at least three goals.

Ballkani have never lost a UEFA gamr by two golas.

Sivasspor vs Ballkani Prediction

Sivasspor's disastrous start to the Turkish Super Lig campaign has left them in danger of being relegated and increased pressure on Riza Calimbay. However, the manager could take solace in his team's improved displays in the continent.

He has called this game a must-win for his team. Victory will take them six points clear of the Kosovan champions in their quest to advance past the group stage of a UEFA competition for the first time.

Demir Grup Sivasspor @Sivasspor



'4 Ekim Dünya Hayvanları Koruma Günü' kutlu olsun.



🦩



#4EkimHayvanlarıKorumaGünü Bir gün değil her gün...'4 Ekim Dünya Hayvanları Koruma Günü' kutlu olsun. Bir gün değil her gün...'4 Ekim Dünya Hayvanları Koruma Günü' kutlu olsun.🐕🐈🐎🦩🐂🐬#4EkimHayvanlarıKorumaGünü https://t.co/liSUAbIkg9

Ballkani, meanwhile, have nothing to lose in their maiden appearance in a UEFA tournament, but they have shown their ability to spring upsets. They were unlucky to leave Prague empty-handed, having twice taken the lead in an eventual 3-2 defeat to Czech giants Slavia Prague.

Despite Sivasspor's inconsistency, they should do just enough to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Sivasspor 2-1 Ballkani

Sivasspor vs Ballkani Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sivasspor to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far