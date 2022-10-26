Create

Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Oct 26, 2022 09:26 AM IST
Cluj will face Sivasspor in the Europa Conference League.

Sivasspor will welcome CFR Cluj to the Yeni 4 Eylul Stadyumu on matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 27).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig, where Marek Hamsik's ninth-minute strike proved to be the difference. Cluj, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 victory at city rivals Universitatea Cluj in the Romanian league.

Cirpiran Deac and Cephas Malele scored in either half to help the visitors take a 2-0 lead, while Romario netted a consolation goal for Universitatea in injury time.

They will turn their attention to Group G of the Conference League, where they sit joint-top with Sivasspor on seven points. A win for either team could secure qualification for the next round depending on the result in the other group game between Slavia Pragua and FC Ballkani.

Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The earlier meeting between the two teams this season ended in a 1-0 away victory for Sivasspor.
  • Cluj are unbeaten in five away Conference League games this season, including qualifiers, drawing four and have not scored more than once in any of them..
  • Sivasspor have scored in all five of their home games in the continent this season, although they have lost three in front of their fans.
  • Four of Cluj's last five games across competitions have seen both teams find the back of the net.
  • Five of Sivasspor's last seven games have produced at least three goals.
  • Cluj have conceded first in just one of their nine away games across competitions this season.

Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Sivasspor and Cluj occupy the top two spots in Group G, which means Thursday's result could determine who finishes atop the group.

Sivasspor will bank on home advantage, although their form in front of their fans has been less than impressive. They recently claimed only their first home win of the campaign after an eight-game winless run.

A draw is not the worst result, but a loss could be detrimental to qualification hopes for the losing side. The spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sivasspor 1-1 CFR Cluj

Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Half-time draw

