Sivasspor vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

Sivasspor take on Fiorentina at the Yeni 4 Eylül Stadyumu in the second leg of their Conference League last-16 clash on Thursday.

The Turkish outfit suffered a slender 1-0 first-leg defeat last week and will head into the midweek clash looking to turn the tie on its head.

Sivasspor’s hopes of beating the drop in the Super League suffered a fresh blow as they were thrashed 3-0 by fellow relegation strugglers Istanbulspor.

Riza Calimbay’s men have now lost three consecutive matches, including last Thursday’s 1-0 loss against Fiorentina in the first leg of their Conference League last-16 clash.

Sivasspor have picked up 24 points from 15 matches and currently sit 15th in the Super League table, just three points above rock-bottom Umraniyespor.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, continued their rise to the top half of the Serie A table as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Cremonese at the weekend.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men have now won their last five matches across all competitions, stretching back to February’s 1-1 draw with Empoli.

Having finished as runners-up in Group A of the Conference League, Fiorentina claimed a resounding 7-2 aggregate win over Braga in the playoffs before last week’s win over Sivasspor at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Sivasspor vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Sivasspor and Fiorentina, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse leg, where the Serie A side picked up a slender 1-0 win.

Fiorentina are currently unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions, picking up an impressive six wins and one draw

Sivasspor head into Thursday on a run of three consecutive defeats, scoring three goals and conceding eight in that time.

The Serie A side have won their last three away games, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets since February’s 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Sivasspor vs Fiorentina Prediction

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, and their contrasting form, Fiorentina head into Thursday as firm favorites to go through. The Serie A side have notched up three straight away wins in all competitions and we predict they will come out on top once again.

Prediction: Sivasspor 1-2 Fiorentina

Sivasspor vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Sivasspor’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: First to score - Fiorentina (The Serie A side have opened the scoring in four of their last five games)

