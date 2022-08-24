Sivasspor vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022–23

Malmo and Sivasspor will meet in their Europa League playoff on Thursday.

Sivasspor will welcome Malmo to the Yeni 4 Eylul Stadyumu in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff on Thursday.

The first leg in Sweden last week ended in a 3-1 win for Malmo, with Niklas Moisander, Anders Christiansen and Moustafa Zeidan finding the back of the net. Leke James scored an equaliser in the 30th minute, but the Swedish side reclaimed the lead and held on.

Both teams were in league action last weekend, playing out 1-1 draws. Malmo were held by Mjallby, while Sivasspor played out a stalemate against Alanyaspor at home.

Sivasspor vs Malmo Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time last week, which Malmo won. The Swedish giants banked on their home advantage to come out on top, so Sivasspor will look to return the favour here.

Sivasspor form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Malmo form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Sivasspor vs Malmo Team News

Sivasspor

Samba Camara underwent surgery last month and has not been included in the squad for this game. There are no other reported absentees for the hosts. They will look to field a strong starting XI, as they have a two-goal deficit to overcome.

Injured: Samba Camar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Malmo

Mahame Siby is sidelined for the remainder of the year with a hip injury, while Adi Nalic is also out with an injury. Oscar Lewicki has not played this season, so his involvement here is doubtful. Martin Olsson is back from a foot injury and is in contention to start.

Injured: Adi Nalic, Mahame Siby

Doubtful: Oscar Lewicki

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sivasspor vs Malmo Predicted XIs

Sivasspor (4-3-3): Muammer Yildirim (GK); Ugur Ciftci, Dimitrios Goutas, Caner Osmanpasa, Ziya Erdal; Hakan Arslan, Fredrik Ulvestad; Erdogan Yesilyurt, Kerem Atakan Kesgin, Max Gradel; Leke James

Malmo (4-3-3): Johan Dahlin (GK); Felix Beijmo, Lasse Nielsen, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Martin Olsson; Hugo Larsson, Sergio Pena, Anders Christiansen; Isaac Kiese Thelin, Ola Toivonen, Mohamed Buya Turay

Sivasspor vs Malmo Prediction

The hosts are winless in competitive games this season and also lack experience in Europe. Malmo have endured mixed results this season but have more than enough firepower to eke out a narrow win to secure their place in the group stage.

Prediction: Sivasspor 1-2 Malmo

