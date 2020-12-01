Sivasspor vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Villarreal will be looking to confirm their place in the UEFA Europa League's last 32 when they meet Sivasspor at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül stadium on Thursday.

With 10 points from four games, the Yellow Submarine are three clear of Maccabi Tel Aviv and only need a draw to qualify for the next round.

However, Sivasspor aren't too far behind with six points of their own, and a win in the upcoming game will be a big boost to their knockout round hopes.

The Braves had lost their first two games in the group and trailed the aforementioned sides by six points, but the 'double' over Qarabag has put them in with a chance of advancing from the group.

Sivasspor vs Villarreal Head-To-Head

Villarreal beat Sivasspor at home in a 5-3 thriller in October, which remains the only official meeting between the sides.

Sivasspor Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Villarreal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Sivasspor vs Villarreal Team News

Sivasspor's squad is depleted due to the large number of unavailable players. Faycal Fajr, Ziya Erdal, Erdogan Yesilyurt, Hakan Arslan, and Eren Sahin have all contracted the COVID-19 and will remain in isolation. Meanwhile, full-backs Ugur Ciftci and Marcelo Goiano are out injured, and goalkeeper Muammer Yildirim is suspended.

Injured: Ugur Ciftci and Marcelo Goiano

Suspended: Muammer Yildirim

Unavailable: Faycal Fajr, Ziya Erdal, Erdogan Yesilyurt, Hakan Arslan, and Eren Sahin

Süper Lig'de Göztepe ile karşılaşan Demir Grup Sivasspor'umuz rakibine 1-0 mağlup oldu. pic.twitter.com/KUrtoxHN7J — Demir Grup Sivasspor (@SivassporKulubu) November 30, 2020

Left-back Alberto Moreno is the only major absentee for Villarreal as he continues to recover from a ligament rupture. Ramiro Funes Mori and Francis Coquelin are on two yellow cards and will miss the final day showdown against Qarabag if they get booked again on Thursday.

Injured: Alberto Moreno

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sivasspor vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Sivasspor (4-2-3-1): Mamadou Samassa; Robin Yalcin, Aaron Appindangoye, Caner Osmanpasa, Samba Camara; Issac Cofie, Claudemir; Yasin Oztekin, Max Gradel, Casimir Ninga; Arouna Kone.

Villarreal (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo; Mario Gasper, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan; Manu Trigueros, Vincent Iborra, Dani Parejo, Alfonso Pedraza; Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca.

Sivasspor vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have drawn their last three games and seem to have lost some of the flair they started the season with.

Sivasspor will be looking to take advantage of their opponents' dip in form. Having scored three goals against them in the first leg, they'll feel confident heading into the match and should emerge victorious on the night.

Prediction: Sivasspor 2-1 Villarreal